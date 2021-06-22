The Gillette College men’s rodeo team finished in ninth place at the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo in Casper over the weekend.
The Pronghorns ended the nine-day event with a score of 440. Clarendon College of Texas won the men’s title with 890 points while Montana State University won the women’s title with 590 points.
Gillette had six men qualify for the CNFR. Jake Kesl qualified in the bareback while Bodie Mattson, JC Flake, Trae Smith, Jon Peterson and Jace Engessar all qualified in team-roping.
After the first three rounds, Peterson and Smith advanced to the short-go in fourth place in the average. Mattson, with Cody Lansing from Casper College, advanced sitting in 10th place and Flake advanced in 12th place with his partner Jase Staudt from the University of Wyoming.
In the final round, Staudt and Flake finished in third place with a time of 11.5 and took fifth place overall with a time of 27.4 through four rounds. Peterson and Smith finished seventh overall with a time of 29.8.
In the bareback, Kesl finished in the top 10 twice during the first three rounds. His score of 76 in the first round tied him for ninth place and his second score of 76 in round three was good for sixth place. Kesl finished 22nd in round two with a score of 62.
For team-roping, Mattson and Lanson finished fourth in round one with a time of 6.4, second in round two with a time of 5.6 and recorded a no score in round three to tie for 24th.
Peterson and Smith finished ninth in round one with a time of 11.8, tied for fourth with a time of 6.4 in round two and placed 14th in round three with a time of 11.6. Engesser and Williams recorded a no score in round one to tie for 25th, placed 26th in round two with a 15.8 and placed 12th in round three with a time of 10.6.
Flake and Staudt also recorded a no score in the first round to tie for 25th before placing 17th in round two with a 10.5 and taking second place in round three with a time of 5.4.
No Pronghorns from the women’s team participated at CNFR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.