Terri Hinkel’s first impression of this year’s Thunder Basin High School cross-country season is that both teams are extremely young.
The Bolts had 23 runners participate in the annual time trials on the first day of practice Monday at Cam-plex Park. After the time trials, a few more runners came out to give the Bolts a total of 27 athletes going into the season.
Out of the 23 runners at the time trials, only five were seniors. The theme for this year’s Bolts teams will be to rely on those five seniors while also filling in the gaps in the rest of the lineup.
For the boys, seniors Carter Matthews and Alex Draper earned the No. 1 and No. 2 slots respectively with times of 11 minutes, 52 seconds and 11:54 during the 2-mile race.
Freshman Patrick Hardesty finished third (13:15), junior Nick Juelfs finished fourth (13:31), sophomore Spenser Erickson finished fifth (14:20), freshman Connor Phipps finished sixth (14:32), freshman Ethan Nichols finished seventh (15:28), sophomore Reid Pollick finished eighth (15:54), freshman Jaiden Hand finished ninth (17:41) and sophomore Caleb Crabtree finished 10th (19:46).
For the girls, senior Rylee Brandon claimed the No. 1 spot with a time of 14:46. Senior Abby Arnold finished second (14:46), senior Madi Lubben finished third (15:58), freshman Clara Bourgeois finished fourth (16:41), sophomore Piper Schmidt finished fifth (17:26), sophomore Megan Doherty finished sixth (17:47), freshman McKayla Ely finished seventh (17:59), freshman Ciara Coombs finished eighth (19:45), junior Tasha Weber finished ninth (24:21) and junior Kaylee McLeland finished 10th (26:03).
“We’re really young,” said Hinkel, who’s going into her fifth year as head coach. “Very young. We’ve got some good seniors and then we have a bunch of freshmen, so we’re just going to have to kind of build up from there.”
Draper, Matthews and Juelfs competed in the state meet in Casper last year, finishing 69th, 71st and 78th respectively. The Bolts finished 11th as a team.
The girls team is in a similar position in terms of leadership, with Brandon, Arnold and Lubben all participating in last year’s state meet. Brandon was the top-finisher for the Bolts in 41st place, followed by Arnold in 45th and Lubben in 66th.
The girls team finished in 10th place at state.
“We’re just going to try to improve everyone individually,” Hinkel said. “Then hopefully that works out as helping us as a team as long as everyone does what they need to do.
“I just have high expectations for my seniors. I’m really going to push them this year.”
Hinkel is looking forward to a more normal cross-country season after dealing with COVID-19 restrictions last year. Meets were limited to 112 runners and out-of-state meets were not allowed by the Wyoming High School Activities Association.
“We’re back to being able to go back to South Dakota now,” Hinkel said. “Now we’re going to be able to go to Sturgis and we’re back to being able to compete with more teams instead of just two or three teams at a meet.”
The Bolts will start the regular season Aug. 28 with the Bear Trap Meet in Casper. Thunder Basin and Campbell County will run at home once this season, with the Wayne Chaney Memorial Invite on Oct. 8 at Cam-plex Park.
The state cross-country meet will be Oct. 23 in Ethete.
