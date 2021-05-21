The Campbell County High School softball team still has a chance to bring home Wyoming's first ever high school state title, but the path got a little bit harder after the Camels split their tournament games Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
Campbell County started the day with a big 16-8 comeback win over crosstown Thunder Basin to clinch a spot in the semifinal in the afternoon. But after beating the Bolts, the Camels second comeback attempt of the day fell just short as Campbell County fell to Cheyenne Central 12-10.
The state tournament is a double elimination format and the Camels loss to the Indians was their first of the tournament. Campbell County now moves to the loser's bracket where they will play Kelly Walsh.
The Camels are one win away from making the championship game. If the Camels can beat Kelly Walsh, they would rematch the Indians in the title game.
Since its double elimination, the Camels would need to beat the Indians twice in a row in order to claim the sport's first ever state title.
Campbell County will play the Trojans at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
Camels beat No. 1-ranked Bolts, fall short against Central
Thunder Basin and Campbell County met in the state tournament in the second round and played for a spot in the semifinals. The Bolts were the East No. 1 seed while the Camels were the East No. 3 seed.
Thunder Basin took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning but the Camels tied it up 1-1 in the bottom of the second. In the top of the third inning, Thunder Basin exploded for five runs to take the lead back but Campbell County responded with a burst of offense of their own.
The Camels scored in each of the last four innings, including three runs in the third, six runs in the fourth, one run in the fifth and five runs in the sixth. The Bolts scored two runs in the top of the fifth but the Camels held their crosstown rival off long enough to secure the tournament win.
Offensively, Jadeyn Snyder led the way with four RBIs at the plate while Missy West drove in two. Avery Gray threw a complete game and allowed eight runs (five earned) on 10 hits while striking out nine.
Against Central, the Camels fell into a hole they couldn't dig themselves out of in time to clinch a spot in the title game. The Indians scored two runs in the first innings and four more in the second to take an early 6-0 lead.
Campbell County's bats kept them in the game all the way until the end. The Camels scored in every single inning but the first and last of the game.
The Camels out-hit the Indians 16-13 but stranded just enough baserunners to allow Central to earn the win. Defensively, both teams had five errors each.
West and Synder each drove in two runs against the Indians while Natalie Clonch, Taylor Curtin and Andrea Kuhbacher all drove in one.
