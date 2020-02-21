Six Bolts and four Camels are on to the the 4A state swimming and diving finals, following Friday’s action of preliminary races at Laramie High School.
The top 12 in each event reach Saturday’s finals, with the top six and the 7th-12th positions locked. While Campbell County High School has less finalists than Thunder Basin, it has more swimmers in the top finals heat.
CCHS junior Eli Andrews will be racing among the state’s top six swimmers in two events on Saturday, after placing third in the 500-yard freestyle and sixth in the 100 breaststroke.
Camels junior Caden Morton will also be swimming in the fast heat after placing third in the 200 individual medley, but his seventh place in the 200 breaststroke puts him in the “B” heat and limits him to a top-seven finish.
CCHS senior Corte Christensen had a similar prelim performance, qualifying for finals with a fourth-place finish in the 100 butterfly and seventh in the 50 freestyle. Senior Nate King is the final Camel into the finals after placing ninth in the 100 freestyle.
As for Thunder Basin, its top finisher all season long has been sophomore diver Isaiah Haliburton and Day one at state was no different. He’ll go into finals as the No. 2 seed after Laramie’s Dylan Bressler edged him by just under six points. His teammate Carson Parker took ninth in the prelims and will also compete in the finals.
The top Bolt in the pool was junior Caleb Carsrud. He took sixth in the 100 freestyle and will compete in the top heat on Saturday, but just missed out on that honor with a seventh-place finish in the 200 freestyle.
Thunder Basin has three other swimmers in the finals, but none will be in the “A” heat. Landon Hoffmann sits seventh in the 100 butterfly, Spencer Gauthier is in eighth in the 500 free, while Brayden Rech is the 10th seed in the 100 backstroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.