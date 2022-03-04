The Campbell County High School boys basketball team's season came to an end with a 77-65 loss to Sheridan on Friday at the Class 4A East regional tournament in Cheyenne.
The Camels led the Broncs through the first 12 minutes of the game and led 16-8 after the first quarter but Sheridan outscored Campbell County 27-15 in the second quarter to take a 35-31 lead going into the halftime break.
Sheridan continued to control the tempo in the second half and led 54-44 going into the fourth quarter. The Camels were able to keep the game tight with a handful of clutch shots but the Broncs were able to ice the game in the final minutes at the free throw line.
Senior Jason Fink led the Camels in scoring with 19 points, followed by freshman Lane Hladky with 11, senior Logan Dymond and freshman Rylan Robertson with nine points each, senior Jace Walter with seven and senior Austin Crimm and freshman Mason Drube with five points apiece.
Campbell County finished the season 3-19 and missed the state tournament for the second consecutive season.
