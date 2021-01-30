The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys swimming and diving teams jumped back in the pool this weekend, competing in the Cheyenne Central Triangular Friday evening and the Laramie Quad Saturday morning.
In Cheyenne, the Bolts beat the Camels 97-42 and lost to Central 107-59. Campbell County lost to the Indians 116-39.
Thunder Basin won four individual events in the triangular. Senior Caleb Carsrud won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.37 and the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.10.
Bolt senior Gavin Petersen won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:20.52 while junior state-champion Isaiah Haliburton won the 1-meter diving event with a final score of 423.10.
The Camels also won two events Friday. Senior Caden Morton won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:09.69 and Campbell County's 400-yard freestyle relay team of Morton, Dustyn Viktora, Lane Muller and Leroy Belmont won with a time of 4:11.74.
For Saturday's Laramie Quad, Thunder Basin beat the Camels for a second time 89-30 and lost to Laramie 135-42 and Kelly Walsh 136-43. Campbell County also lost to Laramie 144-20 and Kelly Walsh 145-22.
The only event-winner from Gillette was Morton for Campbell County. His time of 2:08.30 won him the 200-yard individual medley for the second straight meet.
Both swim teams will return to the pool next weekend, hosting Sheridan for the conference meet Friday and Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
