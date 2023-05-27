The return of Gillette College men’s soccer will feature a few familiar faces to the city of Gillette. Six 2023 graduates from Thunder Basin and Campbell County will join the Pronghorns in the fall.
Four future Pronghorns are from Thunder Basin. Angel Ontiveros, Riley Ringer, Landon Zebroski and Ivan Delgado will all join Gillette College from the state championship team. Two are coming from Campbell County: Aldo Baeza and Emmanuel Ontiveros.
Angel Ontiveros, Ringer and Delgado were part of the boys soccer team that won state this year. Zebroski was the Bolts goalkeeper in 2022 but injured his knee and sat out of the 2023 season.
“They are all really technical, smart players,” said Gillette College coach Alex Machin. “They are players who can play at this level. They are good enough to be here.”
One of the standouts to the Bolts’ season that caught Machin’s eye was Angel Ontiveros. He scored a goal in each of Thunder Basin’s state championship games this season.
“It’ll be really nice to keep playing with some of my (Gillette) Edge players I’ve played with,” Ontiveros said. “We all got a lot closer this year. I’m excited for the Gillette team having some of those key players.”
He’s been looking forward to an opportunity to be a Pronghorn since athletics were brought back. His older brother, Eduardo, played for Gillette College after graduating Campbell County High School in 2017. Eduardo told Angel to prepare for the physicality in junior college compared to the high school level.
Luckily, Angel has already made plans with some teammates to get working. He knows that starting spots on this team won’t be given and he is ready to work this summer to earn a spot.
While the Camels didn’t have the season that the Bolts had, the duo of Baeza and Emmanuel Ontiveros were strong leaders to the team. When the Camels had success, they were leading factors to it.
One of Machin’s first observations when he moved to Gillette in February was the level to which the city supports its youth sports. The investment isn’t just money either, it’s time. For a small town in a small state, the athletes in Gillette are more technical and more understanding of the game than most kids.
The six Gillette athletes give Machin and the Pronghorns a solid foundation to build upon. When building a program from the ground up, getting the right balance between incoming freshman that can develop and grow with the program and transfers that already have some experience under their belt is important.
“At the end of the day, we want the best athletes, and if we can find that here that helps us,” Machin said. “It’s good to have players in the community involved. It’s good to have a good connection with the local high schools and local youth soccer to develop the program.”
The Gillette group, along with the other incoming freshmen that Machin has recruited, will have that desired wing of the program that is going to set the standard for the program and be the leaders for the future teams.
It also helps that these six know each other as people and players. They know each other’s tendencies. They know how to get the best out of one another. As a college bringing athletes from all around the country and world, it’s rare to get a group of players with talent and experience playing together.
“Getting those four Thunder Basin guys and getting those guys from the Camels that have played together — not only at the high school level but at the youth level — they understand each other, they are comfortable with one another,” Machin said. “That’s going to bring good chemistry to the program and those guys are going to help develop chemistry with the new guys we bring in.”
Among the six 2023 graduates joining Gillette College are a few former Gillette athletes who will be with the Pronghorns in August. Thunder Basin alumni Carson Howie, Sergey Pfiel and Ryan Guzman will join former Campbell County graduates Giovanni Rogel, Carson McArtor, Sam Kjerstad and Edgar Armas.
The Pronghorns will hit the field in the last week of July ahead of the preseason start date of Aug. 1.
