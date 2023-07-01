Skylar Patton
Buy Now

The Pronghorns’ Skylar Patton looks for a path to the basket against Casper College forward Raquel Ferrer-Bernad during the 2020 season. With the return of sports to Gillette College, the Adopt a Pronghorn program is looking for host families to be there for out-of-town athletes.

 News Record File Photo

The Adopt a Pronghorn host family program is looking for families to host its next class of Pronghorns for the fall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.