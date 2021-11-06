The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team won two consecutive matches to finish the state tournament in third place Saturday in Casper.
After narrowly losing to Laramie in five sets during the state semifinals Friday, the Bolts bounced back by beating Cheyenne East in five sets Saturday to clinch a spot in the third place game. Thunder Basin beat the Thunderbirds 24-26, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22 and 15-12.
"We were down and the whole team was pretty low after that first set but we just battled back and continued to push," senior Risa Pilon said. "We had a lot of support from our families and our coaches and each other so we just fighting together and got it done."
The Bolts met Natrona County in the consolation finals Saturday afternoon. Thunder Basin lost to the Mustangs twice in the regular season, including at the Cheyenne Invite and the Gillette Invite.
But the Bolts were able to sweep Natrona County when it mattered most, beating the Mustangs 25-23, 25-22 and 25-23 to claim the third place trophy.
"It's always the end goal to be No. 1," senior Taylor Hamilton said. "But being able to take hardware home is definitely not something that every team gets so I definitely thinks that's a big accomplishment for us. Even if it's not No. 1, we still got something."
Thunder Basin finished in third place last year in nearly identical fashion after losing to Laramie in the semifinals. The Bolts have placed at state all five years since the school opened in 2017.
"Our coaching staff runs a very good program and we're really disciplined so we've been really blessed to have the staff and the teammates and the talent that we've had for the last five years," Hamilton said. "I think it's kudos to our coaches as well as our teammates."
The Plainsmen beat Kelly Walsh in three sets during the state championship Saturday. It was Laramie's second consecutive state title.
For more on state volleyball, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or check Tuesday's print edition.
