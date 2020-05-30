After a lengthy search, Gillette College has named Dorvan Polson as interim women’s soccer coach for the 2020-2021 season and Chris McMackin will be his assistant coach.
“I am excited to have coaches Polson and McMackin on board,” said Athletic Director Rich “Bubba” Hall in a press release announcing the move. “The passion and dedication these coaches bring to Gillette College will benefit the soccer program. They will also be a great fit with the athletic staff, college community and Gillette.”
Both coaches are well-known entities to the northeast Wyoming soccer community.
Polson began coaching youth soccer in Gillette in 1998 when his son, Trevor, was playing in a local recreation league. He’s been involved in the sport since, including seeing his daughter, Tiffany, play four years of high school and four years of college soccer.
Polson, a Williston, North Dakota, native, has been an assistant coach at Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools for all but one of the last seven years. His head coaching experience comes from the GC United club team, which has traveled all over the country.
He also was a volunteer assistant coach under former coach Nate Ulness last year when the Pronghorn women’s soccer team competed in the national tournament.
Before Polson moved to Gillette 24 years ago, he was an engineer in South America. He spent time in Venezuela, Peru and Bolivia before moving back to the states and landing in Gillette.
While Polson has years of experience in the game of soccer, he said that the administrative part of the job will be the biggest adjustment he’ll have to make. He got the offer to become the interim head coach in the last couple of weeks and the hire was officially announced Thursday.
“I wasn’t expecting (the job offer.) But after thinking about it and thinking about what my options were, I felt it was something I could do and help the girls through the transition and the season,” Polson said.
Polson said he’s not going to try to reinvent the wheel within the women’s program. Ulness set a winning foundation during the program’s first three years and Polson said he wants to build on that.
One coaching tactic he preaches is playing possession soccer. He said he likes his teams to build from the back of the formation instead of “booming the ball” over the top to running strikers.
But before the Pronghorns take the field again, Polson and McMackin have to find enough talented players to fill the roster. They are at least six months behind schedule for recruiting and McMackin said they only have five to seven players who will for sure be on the team.
“We’re both going to be tasked with a huge task to recruit enough girls last-minute to make this work,” McMackin said. “We have basically two months to throw together a team.”
McMackin, a lifelong resident of Gillette, is used to rebuilding a program after losing a large chunk of the roster. He took over as the CCHS boys soccer coach in 2017 after most of the top Camels players transferred to TBHS.
The first year was a struggle and the Camels could barely win a game. Then the next year they qualified for state, so McMackin has experience with quick turnarounds.
Almost all of McMackin’s coaching experience comes from male teams. After being on Campbell County’s lone boys soccer state championship as a senior in 1994, McMackin attended Sheridan and Gillette colleges. He started coaching boys club soccer in Gillette more than 15 years ago.
After coaching that team through high school, McMackin said he has “been addicted ever since.”
He also was a big part of establishing the Wyoming 307 program, which has grown into the governing body for all the club traveling teams in the state.
McMackin coached under Saber Garcia with the Gillette College men’s program for the last three years.
Polson and McMackin have their hands full with a dramatically shortened offseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re ready to work together to make the most of it.
“Our next challenge is to try to find some hidden gems out there that maybe have been looked over,” McMackin said. “We’re going to reach out to every contact we have in the state and the region for sure.
“We just want to get a bunch of hardworking women in here that love playing soccer and see what we can do with them.”
