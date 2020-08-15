Mark Miessler said Saturday was all about getting the nerves out.
Miessler, head coach of the Campbell County High School tennis team, had mixed reviews of his team's performance against Torrington High School. It was a non-conference matchup with no playoff implications, but Miessler said it was an opportunity for players to show they can play well in games, not just in practice.
"We had a lot of kids put in a lot of time this summer but they're hitting the ball better in practice than they are in the actual match," Miessler said. "And that's just something you can't do if you're going to win. You have to be able to do both."
The Camels boys team didn't have many hiccups on the day, sweeping Torrington 5-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson, who have won two state championships together already, made quick work of their opponents, winning both sets 6-0.
"It felt great to get back out there," Neary said. "It's awesome to be able to play a match to get us ready for conference play. There's no better way to prepare for matches than by playing matches."
The boys No. 2 doubles team found similar success. Jason Fink and Logan Dymond, both juniors, won in two sets, 6-0 and 6-1.
For singles, senior Tanner Lemm won his two sets 6-3 and 6-0 while junior Marcus Sarvey won his match 6-1, 3-6 and 6-1.
"The boys were pretty solid. They executed and played well," Miessler said. "They played smart and hit shots and they finished shots. I think everyone competed today."
The Camels won the No. 3 doubles match by default because Torringon didn't have enough boys to field a third doubles team.
Miessler ran into a similar problem with the CCHS girls team. The Camels lost No. 3 doubles by default with not enough girls. The girls started down 1-0 and struggled to make up for it, losing to Torrington 5-0.
No. 1 doubles team Liv Castellanos and Abi Neary lost a tough match 7-6, 4-6 and 5-7. Sophomore Alexa Richert also lost a tough one at No. 1 singles 6-3, 3-6 and 3-6.
"I was really happy to get back out there and play today," Castellanos said. "It was a long (match) and we just didn't finish points. We didn't finish at the net and that's on me.
"We don't have that comfortability on the court just yet, but I feel like we'll get better as the season goes."
Miessler said the loss was a combination of things. He said the rust from it being the first dual of the season as well as nerves contributed to the disappointing performance.
Miessler said body language was a real factor in how the girls ended up playing.
"We had some pretty poor body language that really affected the girls' play," he said. "When you do that it's really hard to continue to play. They were playing themselves more than they were playing the opponents."
Miessler said the girls team was gifting too many free points to their opponents. He took responsibility, saying the coaching staff needs to get them more prepared for what they're going to see out there on the court.
"That was not the way they usually play. They'll get that fixed," Miessler said. "You have to go and want to compete harder than the other team. You can't be nervous to hit shots. You just have to go out there and play."
Miessler said it was crucial to start the season with a non-conference opponent as the team has three conference match-ups to look forward to next week.
"We did see some nerves out there that comes from not playing in a while," Miessler said. "It's good to get those out of the way."
The Camels next scheduled match will be a dual at Powell at 10 a.m. Thursday.
