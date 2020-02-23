Luke Hladky leads all Class 4A boys high school basketball teams in scoring, but it was his clutch 2-point bucket with 4.1 seconds left that was the difference in a 61-59 Campbell County win over Casper-Natrona County on Saturday.
Tied at 59 with 16.9 seconds to play, the junior said he was confident he could make a game-winner.
“I think I scored the last few points, so I was feeling pretty good, feeling pretty hot,” he said. “I knew I was going to be the one to take the shot.”
Hladky got past his defender for a brief moment, pulled up near the free throw line and floated the basketball into the net with 4.1 seconds left.
Natrona County had one more shot chance, but Campbell County junior Jefferson Neary had other plans. He asked head coach Bubba Hladky if he could break form and stay on the Mustang player in-bounding the ball.
“I just traced it, and kind of timed it right and got a hand on it, and one of our guys had good awareness and came in and stole it,” Neary said about the game-ending deflection.
The clock didn’t start when Neary tipped the ball, and there was some debate over whether or not he should have been called for a technical foul for slamming the ball on the hardwood after the steal. But the game was called over by the officials.
The Camels (9-11 overall) were defending their home floor, dubbed the “Castle of Champions,” and it was Neary and Hladky who took control for CCHS in the fourth quarter. They combined for all 18 points for the Camels in the final frame.
Hladky led Campbell County with a game-high 26 points, while Neary had 17.
Mustang senior Cooper Quig led his team with 12 points, including eight in the final quarter.
“It was a little Batman and Robin show with those two, and we need them both. They don’t necessarily have to score, but they both need to be involved in our offense,” coach Hladky said about the duo.
It was the final home game of the season for four Camels seniors — Edgar Ramirez, Ryan Schmit, Seth Iken and Quincy Wofford. There was a tribute to them with videos displayed on the big board before the game.
“All four of them are super great kids. They’re great in school. They work hard, and they’ve been a great part of the Camel basketball program,” Bubba Hladky said.
Wofford was having one of his best starts of the season in the first quarter. He scored Campbell County’s first seven points. But when he scored his third layup, he was fouled and came down awkward on his left arm.
He went to the line in pain and hit his free throw before walking off to see the trainer.
Wofford scored all of the Camels points in the first quarter, and didn’t play again during the game after hitting that free throw.
“I just landed on it weird and I just can’t really move it. It just hurts really bad right now,” Wofford said after the game. “Hopefully, I’m not out for the season.”
Campbell County dropped the first game of the weekend to Sheridan on Friday 63-49 after the Camels gave up a 19-0 run in the second half to lose a lead they wouldn’t get back.
On Saturday, it was a somewhat similar story with Campbell County ahead 43-42 going into the final quarter. Natrona County got up 55-50 with less than three minutes to play.
Hladky hit back-to-back 3-pointers and then a jump shot with an and-one to retake the lead with a half minute to play.
The Camels beat the Mustangs 64-52 in their only other game of the season.
Campbell County will finish its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Thunder Basin High School. Earlier in the season, CCHS lost to TBHS 82-67.
