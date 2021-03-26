After years of fighting for the opportunity to play, the Campbell County High School softball team won its first game in program history 10-8 over Cheyenne East Friday night at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
Players, fans, coaches and even umpires had nerves going into the first game of the season. But after the national anthem was played, the Camel players didn't let those nerves get in the way of winning their first game of the inaugural season.
Cheyenne East jumped out to an early two-run lead in the top of the first inning but Campbell County responded with three runs of its own to take a 3-2 lead into the second inning. The Camels added one more run in the bottom of the second but East's bats came alive with three runs in the top of the third inning to take the lead back.
Camel Kayleigh Jones singled in the bottom of the third inning but ended up scoring on the same play after two errors by the Cheyenne East outfielder. Jones' run tied the game 5-5 going into the fourth inning.
After a quick inning defensively in the fifth, Campbell County scored three more runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead it would hold on to the rest of the way. The Camels scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and those two insurance runs ended up being crucial as East scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to bring the Camels' lead to 10-8.
With two outs in the inning, Camel Marissa West was able to catch a East baserunner in between second and third base. West chased the runner down and dove to make the game-winning tag for the final out of the game to secure Campbell County's first win as a high school softball team.
Offensively, the Camels collected 13 hits. Natalie Clonch and Avery Gray led the team with three hits a piece. Gray and Jadeyn Snyder led the team in RBIs with two each.
Gray also had a solid day for the Camels on the mound, pitching a complete game to earn her first victory of the season. Gray allowed six earned runs on 11 hits and struck out 13 batters.
The Camels win over East was a conference game. The two teams played a second game Friday night, but the second game was a non-conference matchup, CCHS coach Haley Gray said.
In the second game, Campbell County beat East 6-5. The Camels won on a walk-off double off the bat of Kayleigh Jones in the seventh inning to score the final two runs of the game to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Snyder had a dominating performance on the mound, allowing three earned runs on seven hits in seven innings while striking out six.
The Camels will return to the field Saturday for a conference game with Cheyenne Central at 10 a.m. at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
For more on softball's opening night, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or check Tuesday's print edition.
