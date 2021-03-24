The Gillette Wild junior hockey team will host its annual St. Jude Children's Research Hospital jersey auction Friday and Saturday during the team's last two home games of the regular season.
The Wild will play in specialty jerseys that have St. Jude logos and the jerseys will be auctioned off online, said coach Ethan Hayes. All proceeds from the auction will be used to help kids at St. Jude.
Auction winners can have the jerseys shipped to them or can pick them up at Cam-plex, Hayes said.
Gillette will play the Bozeman Icedogs at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena. With the No. 3 seed locked up for the playoffs, the games will give the Wild an opportunity to prepare for postseason hockey, Hayes said.
The Wild (21-15-1-1) will play the Great Falls Americans (26-11-2-0) in the first round of the playoffs. The first game of the three-game series will be at 7 p.m. April 1 at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
Wild games will have no fan restrictions, Hayes said. For more information, visit the Gillette Wild Junior Hockey Facebook page.
