The Gillette College men’s basketball team had a chance to go into the Christmas break 13-1 Saturday night, when it took on Bismarck State College on its home floor.
The Pronghorns didn’t waste any time jumping out to a comfortable lead and were up 42-24 at halftime, before rolling to the a convincing 94-54 win.
The scoring for Gillette was spread evenly across the team, with five players in double figures and all but two scoring. Freshman Isaac Mushila had an all-around game with 19 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Twenty of the 37 field goals were assisted and sophomore Tarig Eisa dished out five assists to go with Mushila's five.
Freshman Teonta McKeithen continued his hot shooting from 3 and scored 18 points, including four triples. Sophomore Bradley Akhile added 13 points, sophomore Mason Archambault had 12 and sophomore Jayden Coke had 11.
The Pronghorns were efficient from the field again, shooting above 50% for the fourth straight game. Saturday they made 37-71 (52%) shots from the field and 13-27 (48%) from 3-point land.
The defense was also on point. Bismarck State had next to no success shooting the ball and only made 27% of their field goals. The Pronghorns also forced 22 turnovers.
Gillette College have a break of almost three weeks over Christmas and return to the court on Jan. 2 at Miles (Montana) Community College. The Pronghorns are now 13-1, with a win margin of almost 47 points in their last four games.
