The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team beat Campbell County 64-52 in the opening round of the Class 4A East regional tournament Thursday in Cheyenne.
The Bolts went into the tournament as the No. 2 seed with a 9-1 conference record. The Camels were the No. 7 seed with a 3-7 record.
Thunder Basin took an early 19-8 lead after the first quarter but the Camels went on a 19-11 run in the second quarter to trim the Bolts' lead to 30-27 going into the locker room at halftime. Sophomore Cami Curtis scored nine points for the Camels in the first half including shooting 7 of 9 at the free throw line in the second quarter.
The Bolts started the second half on a 10-4 run and held the Camels to just eight points in the third quarter to go up 47-35. Campbell County battled back late in the fourth quarter but Thunder Basin was able to ice the game at the free throw line to hold on to the 64-52 win.
Thunder Basin junior Laney McCarty had a game-high 20 points. Junior Joelie Spelts finished with 12 points for the Bolts, followed by junior Kinley Solem with 11 and senior Gabby Mendoza with eight.
Curtis led the Camels with 14 points, followed by junior Raimi Hladky with 13 and junior Madison Robertson with 12.
The Bolts will move on to play Kelly Walsh in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday in Cheyenne. The Trojans upset Laramie 50-45 on Thursday.
Campbell County will move to the consolation bracket to play Laramie at noon Friday in a win-or-go-home game.
