The Thunder Basin football team was in complete control well before the first-quarter horn sounded Friday night.
The Bolts scored seven touchdowns in their first seven drives against Cheyenne South, which was the start to a convincing 64-7 win on senior night.
“I think the most important thing is continuing to play at a high level, regardless of what the score is,” TBHS coach Trent Pikula said. “Five or six of the seniors scored, which is important, too. It’s a close group of kids and they really play hard for each other.”
The first quarter was a show of dominance for TBHS. While the Bolts scored on every drive, their defense held South to just 115 yards in the first half — more than half of that coming on the first drive.
Thunder Basin’s senior starters only got to play about a half of football on senior night, with the game basically wrapped up by the time they were recognized at halftime. The Bolts scored 49 seconds into the game, which was actually the typical length of their first-half drives.
Senior tight end Dyse Shepherd put TBHS on the board during the game’s first drive. He caught an 11-yard touchdown pass on an out route, which also started a near-perfect game for junior quarterback Ryan Baker (10-12 for 158 yards).
Shepherd hasn’t seen a ton of targets this year. But he has established himself as one of the state’s best at his position by doing small things, such as blocking, in a big way. He said it felt good to get into the end zone in Week 3.
“The plays have been called and you just have to do you job, just keep doing your job and you’ll end up being successful as a team,” Shepherd said. “If we can run the ball, we might as well do it. I’m fine blocking.”
The only time the TBHS defense had issues with South was during the first drive, as the Bison took the ball all the way down to 4-yard line. However, a forced fumble gave the ball back to the Bolts and they drove 94 yards in five plays — this time getting in the end zone thanks to a 3-yard run by Hayden Lunberg with 5:37 left.
Things went from bad to worse for South on the ensuing kickoff. Running at full speed, sophomore Dillon Glick sent the football flying out of the return man’s arms and the Bolts pounced on it.
That gave TBHS the ball on Cheyenne’s 25-yard line with 5:31 left and senior running back Jaxon Pikula was in the end zone nine seconds later for the 21-0 lead. Pikula would score again on the next drive, this time from 12 yards out, to push the lead all the way up to 28-0 with just under two minutes left in the first quarter.
The Thunder Basin backs had big holes to run through all night thanks to their offensive line. Senior Nate Jones said all five of the linemen love when the run game is thriving.
“I love my running back (Jaxon Pikula). I’d go all the way for that guy,” Jones said. “I’ll work my butt off for him every game.”
Thunder Basin started both of its next two drives near midfield, thanks to a bad punt from South and an interception by Andre Felton. Both ended in quick touchdowns again.
The first score was a 5-yard touchdown run by Baker. The second was another one-play drive, with Pikula busting into open space again and scoring the 53-yard touchdown after Felton’s pick.
Up 42-0 with four minutes to play, the Bolts didn’t let off the gas pedal. Senior Dylan Catlin sparked the final score, intercepting a South pass and then catching a 29-yard pass on the very next play.
Hunter Lunberg was the one who got the spoils and punched it in from a yard out to make it 48-0. The point after attempt was a testament to how well things were going for the Bolts, as Catlin turned a bad snap into a two-point conversion to make it 50-0 with 3:16 left.
The second half was merely a formality, with Thunder Basin’s backups getting most of the reps and the clock constantly running due to the 45-point rule.
Cheyenne South had the ball for almost the entire third quarter, starting with an 80-yard touchdown drive that took up nearly eight minutes of the running clock.
True to form, Thunder Basin struck right back. Sergio Pelayo, who already had a return touchdown this season, took the ensuing kickoff near the 10-yard line and broke free down the sideline to make it 57-7 with 4:02 left in the third.
South looked poised to score another touchdown to cap a 10-minute drive, but Isaiah Haliburton came up with the interception in the end zone with 5:44 on the clock. Pelayo broke loose for another touchdown two plays later, using one hand to keep himself on balance after breaking a tackle at the 25.
On both of Pelayo’s touchdowns, he said he thought he was going to be caught from behind after losing his balance. But he managed to accelerate out of reach on both occasions.
“It was great, especially on senior night,” Pelayo said. “On offense, I have to give credit to the O-line. If I had money right now, I would totally take them to go get dinner. Not right now, though. Next time for sure.”
It was a big night for the seniors all around, with eight of the nine touchdowns being scored by 12th graders. Pikula finished with three touchdowns and 135 yards on eight carries, while both Lunberg twins added a touchdown on three carries. Defensively, Hayden Lunberg had seven tackles with the starting unit and Glick finished with eight.
With the win, the Bolts move to 3-0. But things get much tougher next week when they travel to play Cheyenne Central, which is ranked No. 2 in the WyoPreps coaches and media poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.