The sanctioning of high school softball has always been about opportunity.
This spring was the first season for prep athletes to play the sport through the Wyoming High School Activities Association. While most had already been playing for years on local traveling teams, students at Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools represented their schools for the first time.
Jaidyn Groombridge and Makynzie Loftus used the opportunity to play for their schools to help earn them college roster spots.
While softball players from Gillette have gone on to play in college before, CCHS coach Haley Gray believes softball being a sanctioned high school sport will bring more attention and opportunity for Cowboy State players. One example is an athlete’s ability to build a résumé with awards.
Traveling softball doesn’t have individual awards. High school offers accolades like all-conference and all-state teams that attract college coaches.
Loftus and Groombridge, who will play college softball in Nebraska and Montana respectively, both earned all-conference honors during their senior seasons.
Groombridge was named first-team all-conference for the Camels while Loftus was second-team all-conference for the Bolts.
Loftus commits to NCC
Loftus, an outfield who graduated from Thunder Basin this spring, went into the Iowa Western Showcase in Council Bluffs, Iowa, earlier this summer knowing her softball career wouldn’t extend into college.
At least that’s what she thought.
The showcase, hosted by Iowa Western Community College, was a round-robin tournament designed for teams to play in front of college coaches, according to the school’s website. Loftus was playing on the Wicked 307 traveling team after her senior season at Thunder Basin ended with a loss to Campbell County in the state tournament.
“My mindset that weekend was that I was just there for the other girls,” Loftus said about the showcase tournament. “I knew college coaches were watching, but I had no thought that I was going to go to college for softball. I thought I was done.”
Loftus figured she would play one last summer with her traveling team before hanging up the cleats for good and focusing solely on academics in college. But after the tournament, Loftus was approached by an unfamiliar coach.
“The Northeast (Community College) saw me and offered me a full-ride to play there,” Loftus said. “I was shocked. I was kind of silent, honestly. I was just like, ‘Are you serious?’”
While the opportunity to continue playing in college came with her traveling team, the first season of softball at Thunder Basin helped her make it to the next level, she said.
“I feel like it definitely helped me,” Loftus said. “I feel like my fielding and my batting is definitely better and that helped me.”
Loftus didn’t start taking softball seriously until two years ago. Now, she’s attending college in Norfolk, Nebraska, for free because of it.
“I wasn’t going to go to college to play softball,” Loftus said. “It’s honestly mind-blowing. I’m still kind of in shock that I’m able to do that. I’m really excited because I definitely haven’t peaked and I know I can do so much more.”
For as long as she can remember, Loftus has always wanted to teach. That passion will continue as she studies elementary education at NCC.
Groombridge signs with Providence in Montana
Like Loftus, Groombridge only had one season to play in high school. But the Camel outfielder also took advantage of the opportunity.
In 26 games, Groombridge had a .300 average and an on-base percentage of .873 while scoring 14 runs and driving in 12. She also showed her power at the plate by belting two home runs, including a clutch three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning against Cheyenne Central in the state championship.
The home run helped propel the Camels to winning the first high school title in Wyoming history.
Groombridge was one of just two seniors on the Camels, the other being Cierra Williams. While her high school career was limited to one season, representing Campbell County and winning the state title will be something she remembers for the rest of her life.
But her softball journey is far from over.
Her passion for softball led Groombridge to reach out to coaches herself during her senior year. She emailed her portfolio to coaches to get ahead in the recruiting process, she said.
Groombridge’s email caught the interest of one coach in particular. Joey Egan, head coach of the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana, reached out to Groombridge and offered her a spot on the team.
During the summer, Groombridge plays for the Gillette Blue Jays traveling team. But playing for Campbell County was also an opportunity to catch up with recruits in nearly every other state in the country that have had sanctioned high school softball for years.
“I think colleges expect you to be able to play back-to-back in the hot, cold or humid weather,” Groombridge said. “Being in school and going straight to practice really showed me how to time manage and learn how to get used to that type of schedule.”
Away from the field, Groombridge will study exercise science in Great Falls.
