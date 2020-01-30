The Pronghorns were streaky in the first half against the Mustangs
No. 21-ranked Gillette College women’s basketball dominated the first quarter and led 27-9 by the buzzer. Western Wyoming Community College turned it up in the second quarter, hitting three 3-point buckets, and won the quarter 15-11.
That was all the Mustangs (3-18) would win, as the Pronghorns (21-2) dominated the rest of the way for an 80-38 win Wednesday at the Pronghorn Center in Gillette.
“They hit some shots, took us out of our rhythm in that second quarter. Sometimes it just takes half-time, coaches re-firing you up,” Pronghorn sophomore Teila McInerney said.
“We came out strong and we just went away from what we were doing in the first quarter,” Pronghorn forward Molly Coleman said. “We were just not connecting and then found it again in the second half.”
The Pronghorns opened the second half by finding freshman Kobe King-Hawea down low for a quick layup within the first 15 seconds and they built the lead from there.
The Pronghorns out-scored the Mustangs 30-7 in the third quarter. Then many Pronghorn backups got an opportunity to get into the game.
Western Wyoming still struggled to make shots and ended shooting 20.9% from the floor.
About the only thing Gillette College struggled with was shooting 3-pointers. The team was 1-12 from beyond the arc in the first half, and then made 3-10 in the second half. The offense relied on drives to the net, pull-up jumpers and post play from Coleman.
Coleman posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. She was one of five Pronghorns to score double figures.
“I was getting after the boards more than usual. I just, I don’t know, was feeling it,” Coleman said.
McInerney was standing next to Coleman as she humbly talked about herself and McInerney said, “Psh, she can’t say it, but she’s a beast.”
Sophomore point guard Skylar Patton led with 18 points, King-Hawea had 16 and guard Sydney Prather and McInerney each tallied 11.
The Mustangs had none in double digit scoring, and Brittney Henrie, a Panguitch, Utah, native, led with eight points.
Sydney Thompson, a Gillette sophomore who also was on the soccer team, played fewer than 14 minutes late in the game and recorded nine rebounds.
“I’m really proud of Sydney Thompson coming off the bench and having nine rebounds in 13 minutes. That’s fantastic. She did an excellent job,” Pronghorn coach Liz Lewis said.
A moment that helped put Lewis’ ranked squad in perspective was when bench player Karlie Valdez hit her first 3-point bucket of the season in the third quarter. The bench roared and King-Hawea high-fived her quick as the Mustangs regrouped for their next possession.
Valdez has played about five minutes a game in six games this season. She recently committed to play NCAA Division II soccer at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.
Gillette out-rebounded Western Wyoming 62-35 and hit 16-19 free throws.
With Wednesday’s victory, the Pronghorns are undefeated in the conference (7-0) and are on a 10-game winning streak. No. 19-ranked Casper College is the only collegiate team to beat Gillette this season.
The reason for the success and the No. 21 national ranking is a combination of experienced sophomores added to a new group of talented freshmen, McInerney said.
“Last year we came in with all freshmen and you take your whippings as freshmen,” McInerney said. “Unlike most freshmen, we all got a significant amount of playing time. And then that coupled with the freshmen that have come in (who) have stepped up big-time, it’s a recipe for success.”
It was the first Gillette College game since the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday.
The Pronghorn women were hit pretty hard with the news because Gianna and two other girls who died in the crash were basketball players who may have gone on to play college basketball, Lewis said.
“There was a difference in the girls playing a little bit harder and seizing their opportunity because not only did Kobe pass away, but so did three young girls who will never get this opportunity,” Lewis said. “This was their dream: to play college basketball.”
Kobe King-Hawea was named after Bryant and Clark, from Las Vegas, is a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant played.
“I saw something online and it said to honor him, the best thing players can do is go hard in every practice, go hard in every game, just go flat-out every time you step on the floor for the whole time you’re on the floor,” Coleman said.
Gillette College takes its 10-game winning streak on the road to Riverton, where it will play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Central Wyoming College (4-16).
