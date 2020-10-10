The Gillette College men’s rodeo team won their last fall rodeo last weekend in Colorado, the Lamar Community College Antelope Stampede.
Gillette led the team standings with 730 points, beating the University of Wyoming (705) and Casper College (510).
“We’ve been scoring a lot of points every weekend,” Pronghorns coach Will LaDuke said. “I’m pretty happy with that. It was good to go to Lamar and get a win in the last rodeo.”
While the Pronghorns didn’t have an individual winner, the pairing of Seth Peterson and Trae Smith finished second in team-roping. Jake Kesl was third in saddle bronc riding and fourth in bareback bronc riding.
“It’s always good to get a win at Lamar,” LaDuke said. “It was good to end our season on a high note. I think our men’s team was starting to come together more and more every weekend and I knew we were capable of getting win.
“It made the trip home a lot faster.”
While women didn’t find the same success during the fall season, LaDuke said the team is young and has plenty of potential looking forward to the spring season.
“They’re young, but I was happy with them. They did a good job,” LaDuke said. “There’s room to grow on the girls’ side, but overall it’s a good group of kids and they worked really hard this fall.”
Now that the fall season is over for the Pronghorns rodeo team, LaDuke said it’s a season to be remembered for several reasons.
With the combination of COVID-19 restrictions as well as this being the first season since all other athletic programs were cut at Gillette College, LaDuke said he was thankful to have a season at all.
While rodeo wasn’t eliminated, its budget was cut significantly, which affected the team’s traveling situation.
“Our travel is a little bit different with some of the changes that have happened,” LaDuke said. “But overall we tried not to change too much.”
The reduced budget will likely impact LaDuke more in the next academic year than it did this year, he said.
“I think next year could be even more of a challenge than this year,” LaDuke said. “A lot of the impacts will probably be seen next year than this year.”
Overall all, the rodeo coach said he’s glad his men and women were able compete this fall.
“I’m glad we still have a rodeo program,” LaDuke said. “I’m glad we were still able to compete with the whole COVID situation going on.
“We did our part.”
Gillette’s Shay Hough also competes
The Eastern Wyoming College Lancer Rodeo team also traveled to Lamar.
Gillette’s Shay Hough, a sophomore at EWC, placed fourth in the short-go of the barrel racing and sixth in the average.
