Who’s the best shooter in the family?
Luke Hladky considered the question carefully for a millisecond before answering.
“Me,” said the 5-foot-10, quick junior point guard starting for Campbell County High School who leads Class 4A in scoring this year.
His words generated a wild-eyed response from his father, Bubba, who perked up like someone had stolen his lunch.
“I beat Trey one-handed,” Bubba challenged.
“Ah jeez, you want to see this real quick?” Luke said as they automatically headed for 3-point territory at the high school gym like they’d done this many times before.
Bubba, the coach, set the rules. They each would take three 3-point shots, and whoever made the most, was the best shooter.
Bubba started and took three shots with one hand.
Swish. Swish. Swish.
Luke looked a little taken back, but he honed in on the basket from the middle of the court.
His first shot hit the rim and bounced, but fell in. The next shot dropped through the ring clean and swept the back of the net. The final shot hit the left side of the rim and bounced off the backboard and to the floor.
Luke walked off, a little disappointed and annoyed that the old man had bested him. Bubba proved he still had it, even if it was just the two of them in an empty gym.
Who has the best shot in a family of basketball players?
CCHS fans don’t care as long as the shots are dropping in.
Competitive spirit
That competitive spirit in the Hladky basketball family has shaped Luke. He leads the state averaging 22.4 points per game. He’s third in assists in the state, tallying more than five a game on average.
Both of his parents, Bubba and Toni, played basketball at a high level, and his brother Trey, now a sophomore in college, was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year for Wyoming.
“We’ve always had a competitive relationship, honestly,” said Trey, the Camels’ all-time leading points scorer. “I picked on him a little, and I think it made him better. He’s always been my mini me, so it’s cool to see him finally doing his thing.”
Having a family deeply rooted in basketball has been a blessing and a curse for the second of the three Hladky brothers. Luke’s grandfather played, Luke’s parents played, and most of the state knows the record-setting career his older brother had.
He has had to come into his own after Trey led the state in scoring during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.
“Being his little brother, I get the comparisons and all that type of stuff. I don’t let it affect me too much,” Luke said. “I like to think of myself as my own player.”
When Luke was a freshman, Trey led the Camels to a 2018 state championship victory over Laramie, scoring 43 points in his final season with the Camels. Luke had one point in that state title game.
“I watched him his senior year, and he kind of showed what you got to do to be a leader, and what you got to do to win a state title,” Luke said.
Trey was at Chadron State College last year, where Bubba and Toni both played college athletics, but he transferred to Gillette College this year where he is redshirting on the basketball team.
It’s given him the opportunity to watch lots of CCHS basketball games, and he’s tried to give pointers to his younger brother along the way.
“He’ll wait a little bit and then try to ease into it, giving me advice,” Luke said. “Sometimes he’ll come up to me, and I just don’t want to hear it.”
But Trey finds a way to get a word in after every game, he said.
“I always talk to him after every game,” Trey said. “Now he’s in the spotlight, where he has a team under his wing, and I’ve been in that position.”
Although Luke was a Top-10 scorer last season (16.8 points per game), and led the Camels to a spot in the state championship game, he said he’s heard the outside noise from opposing fans and others who say he’s not the caliber player that Trey was.
Trey has heard them too.
“When I had my success, I wasn’t trying to be better than anybody, I was just trying to be the best version of myself,” Trey said. “I tell him, ‘You don’t got to be Trey. Just be the best Luke you can be.’”
A ball hog?
Luke shoots a lot. He’s shot the ball about 400 times this season, about twice the next highest-shooting player on the team.
Some call him a ball hog for that, which he shrugs off.
“I like shooting, just like anybody else,” Luke said. “I know myself. I know my role, and I just try to do what I can to make the team win.”
Confidence is what has separated Luke and Trey from the rest of the pack, Bubba said.
“That’s the one thing that maybe separates them from anyone else,” Bubba said. “I think no matter who you are as a shooter, you got to believe you’re going to make the shot. ...You’ve got to have the confidence you’re going to make it.”
They play similarly. Both are undersized, athletic point guards who can shoot and do shoot a lot. But they have differences in the way they operate.
“He’s a little shiftier, I think. He plays a little more under control,” Trey said. “His moves are a little smoother than mine, where I was a little more herky-jerky. And I think he’s a little savvier passing than I was at that age.”
Bubba has coached his sons — Trey, Luke and seventh-grader Lane, whose Twin Spruce team won the Northeast District championship on Tuesday 63-27 over Buffalo — since they could start dribbling a basketball.
“Sometimes we clash, but sometimes — often — when we have those disputes, we learn from it,” Bubba said about coaching his sons. “And it helps me grow as a coach, parent, and the kids grow. After we’ve had some battles we’ve had some great successes.
“In the long run, it’s just about how we’re going to end up in the big picture, in the scheme of things, as human beings.”
The Hladkys don’t spend summer vacations in exotic places with beaches or national monuments, for the most part. They take road trips to traveling basketball tournaments.
Luke said having a father as a varsity basketball coach is an experience that most can’t fully understand.
“Unless you’ve experienced it, you really don’t know how tough it is. It’s different when it’s some random guy that’s your coach, yelling at you,” Luke said. “(It) certainly feels different. But he’s won coach of the year multiple times, probably one of the best coaches Wyoming’s ever had, so I’m pretty grateful to have him as my coach.”
“He’s definitely not easier on me,” Luke said. “He just wants me to be the best player I can be. Sometimes, it’s hard for me to see that.”
As the season winds down to the regional tournament this weekend at Thunder Basin High School, Luke and the Camels will try to put all the pieces together after finishing the regular season 9-12 overall so they can ensure a spot in the state tournament.
While Bubba had the upper hand in a little 3-point shooting contest, he can’t be on the court when the Camels play some of the best teams in the state.
And maybe it’d be nice to have Trey back for a weekend, but he’s on to the next level and stage in his life.
Here and now, Luke has to pull the trigger. He has to lead the team, and he has to pave his own way ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.