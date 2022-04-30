The Campbell County High School boys soccer team swept a pair of games with Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central at home this weekend. The Camels beat the Thunderbirds 4-0 on Friday and the Indians 2-0 on Saturday at CCHS.
Against East, the Camels took an early lead 1-0 after a Joey Von Aschwege goal assisted by Joel Varela in the 15th minute. Campbell County took the one-goal lead into halftime before adding three more insurance goals in the second half.
Varela scored a goal of his own in the 58th minute and Jose Aquayo put the Camels up 3-0 with a goal 20 seconds later. Von Aschwege scored his second goal of the game in the 60th minute to bring the game to its final score of 4-0.
On Saturday, Campbell County took an early 1-0 lead with a goal by Von Aschwege 9 minutes into the game. The Camels extended the lead to two goals after a penalty kick goal from Varela after Central's goaltender was given a yellow card for contact in the box.
Campbell County played an aggressive second half defensively to hold onto the 2-0 win.
The pair of wins puts the Camels at 5-6-0-1 on the year and 5-5 in conference play. Campbell County will return to the field next weekend for the second crosstown match of the season with Thunder Basin.
The Camels will host the Bolts at 7 p.m. Thursday at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.