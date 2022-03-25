The Gillette Wild junior hockey team's best season in program history came to an end with a 4-2 loss to the Rochester Grizzlies in the Frontier Division Championsip Tournament on Friday in Missouri.
The Wild qualified for the national tournament for the first time in the team's 11-year history and entered the tournament as the wild card after finishing with the best regular season record aside from division champions.
Gillette started the first round of pool play with a 3-2 loss to the Northeast Generals on Thursday. The Wild met Rochester in game two to decide who moved on to the semifinals.
Gillette fell behind early after a Rochester goal 8 minutes into the game. The Grizzlies extended the lead to 2-0 with another goal late in the first period.
After a scoreless second period, Rochester took a 3-0 lead with another goal 1 minute into the third period. Tristan Baker cut the lead to 3-1 with a goal assisted by Zack Slinger but the Grizzlies added one more insurance goal 20 seconds later to make it 4-1.
Gillette's Caleb Sanborn scored the Wild's final goal of the season off an assist from Sky Solig with 10 seconds left to bring the game to its final score of 4-2.
Jake Turek took the loss in net for Gillette with 23 saves on 27 shots in 45:26 on the ice. Jack Orchard played the other 14:34 in net and finished with six saves.
The Wild finished the season with a 44-6-4-0 record and went 41-4-2-0 in the regular season. The team's 44 wins beat the team's old record of 36 set in 2016-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.