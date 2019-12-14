It wasn’t as easy Friday as it was the previous night, but the Bolts rolled to another dominating win at the RE/MAX Professionals Gillette Invite.
It was the Thunder Basin girls basketball team’s defense that was the key again. It held Rapid City Central to just six points in the first and third quarters and quickly transitioned into easy buckets during the 70-34 victory.
“I was very pleased. They had a couple really talented players and I thought we did a good job on defense on them,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “We did a better job of attacking the rim and getting down hill and we pushed the ball well in transition again.”
The Bolts couldn’t have started much better in the first quarter, as senior Molly Strub won the tip and then junior Gabby Drube assisted junior Breckyn Hamlin for a layup in the first five seconds.
Junior Sydney Solem got the start for TBHS after being the sixth man Thursday and she was aggressive from the beginning. Solem scored six of her eight points in the first quarter.
Strub missed her first four shots to start the game Friday evening, but then she went to work with a short jumper and a couple nice post moves for all seven of her points on the night. She finished the first quarter with and-1 finishes on back-to-back possessions, but only made one of the free throws, to give the Bolts a 17-6 lead after the first quarter.
It wasn’t quite the same defensive effort as Thursday night, where TBHS forced over 25 turnovers against Cody. Instead, the Bolts were making Rapid City take tough shot after tough shot and then flying down the court after securing the rebound.
“We pushed the ball a lot better (than last night). You need a good outlet,” Hamlin said. “It’s fun to be fast. That’s how we get up on teams.”
The Rapid City Central Cobblers competed with TBHS better in the second quarter, only getting outscored 19-14. Senior Payton McGrath started the second quarter with a 3-pointer and a steal and score, before Drube blew by her defender in the post to make it 25-8 with 6:20 remaining.
The Cobblers outscored the Bolts by one for the remainder of the quarter, 12-11, but TBHS still had a comfortable 36-20 lead at halftime.
The third quarter was where the Bolts really put the game away, outscoring the Cobblers 16-6. Rapid City struck first with a 3, before Hamlin immediately answered with a triple of her own to start the big run.
Senior Jersie Taylor scored seven of her 14 points in the third quarter, while Solem, McGrath, and junior Kinsley Larson all added layups. Rapid City scored the final points of the third quarter to break up the 16-1 run, but the damage was done and the Bolts led 52-26 heading into the fourth.
Taylor and the rest of the starters didn’t play much in the fourth quarter, but she started it out with a rare four-point play in the first 30 seconds. An intentional foul sent her to the line for two, before Cobbler coach TJ Hay was given a technical for arguing the call.
Taylor made all four free throws and then Drube scored on the fast break 30 seconds later for the quick 6-0 lead to make it 58-28 with 6:52 on the clock. The final TBHS points on the night drew one of the biggest cheers from the bench, as junior reserve Elsa Clark made a pair of free throws with 1:23 left to put a bow on the 70-34 win.
The scoring was spread out again, which Lutgen expects to be a recurring theme this season. Taylor led with 13, McGrath had 10, Solem had eight, while Strub and Hamlin both added seven apiece.
Strub’s biggest impact came at the defensive end, as she racked up three blocks, despite some foul trouble in the third. This coming a night after she had five against Cody on Thursday.
“She makes every shot that people are taking inside hard. … People are coming in and she’s changing their shot if she’s not blocking it,” Lutgen said. “That makes a pretty big impact and makes us feel more comfortable pressuring the ball.”
Thunder Basin will wrap up its weekend at the RE/MAX Professionals invite on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Evanston High School.
