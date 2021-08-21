The Thunder Basin High School football team had plenty of big shoes to fill going into the season. The Bolts graduated 20 starters from last year's state runner-up team.
After Saturday's preseason scrimmage, the Bolts showed the program isn't missing a beat going into its season-opening matchup with the defending champions of Cheyenne East.
Thunder Basin's varsity team ran 35 plays during the scrimmage. Most of the team's No. 1 offense played the first 19 snaps while the majority of the No. 1 defense played the last 16.
But the point of the scrimmage is to motivate players to showcase why they deserve to earn or retain a starting spot, TBHS coach Trent Pikula said.
One job that is set is stone is senior Ryan Baker's position at quarterback. Baker is one of just two starters to return from last year's team, the other being senior Ryan Jordan.
Baker took 19 snaps under center for the Bolts in a span of three drives. Baker led an eight-play, 80-yard drive to open the scrimmage and capped it with a 30-yard touchdown strike to senior wide receiver Cade Ayers.
After going three-and-out during the second series, Baker and most of their first-team offense ended the day with another eight-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard touchdown run by senior Caden Randall.
Randall had a big day of his own to make an argument for the No. 1 running back spot. In just six carries, Randall ran for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Ayers finished the scrimmage with three catches for 65 yards and a score. Senior McKale Holte and junior Kayden LaFramboise both also had catches that got Pikula's attention on Saturday.
"That first group that went out on offense, we threw the ball extremely well," Pikula said. "That group looked really good."
Baker ended the day 8-12 for 94 yards and a touchdown. He added 10 yards on the ground.
Baker was third in Class 4A in passing last season, throwing for 2,084 yards and 19 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He earned second team all-state and first team all-conference honors for offense.
A handful of players from the first offensive group rotated to defense for the final 16 plays of the scrimmage. In four drives, what will likely be the first-team defense held the offense to just 12 yards in four drives.
The defense allowed seven yards in three plays in the first drive, 13 yards in six plays in the second drive, eight yards in four plays in the third drive before pushing the offense back 16 yards in three plays on the final drive after two sacks.
"That first group on defense, we couldn't really do a whole lot against them," Pikula. "Those first couple groups that went out I was pretty pleased with."
Thunder Basin will go into the first week of school with its focus on Cheyenne East. The Bolts and Thunderbirds will play at 6 p.m. Friday in Cheyenne, a rematch of last year's state championship in which East won 29-15.
"We got this on film so we're definitely going to evaluate that because it tells us, as an offense and as a defense, what we need to work on and what are some things we need to focus on this week in practice," Pikula said. "We've got a big game on Friday night and they're going to be ready. So we better be ready, too."
Thunder Basin's home-opener will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 against Rock Springs.
For a TBHS football season preview, check Tuesday's print edition or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.