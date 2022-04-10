The Campbell County High School boys and girls track teams participated in two meets over the weekend. The Camels ran in the Queen City Invite on Friday in Spearfish and the Trojan Invite on Saturday in Casper.
In Spearfish, the Camel girls finished sixth as a team with a score of 53 and the Camel boys finished eighth with a score of 35. Campbell County won two events at the meet and had 12 top-5 finishes.
Sydalee Brown won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.33 seconds and the team of Brown, Aja Roberts, Maddie Edwards and Reese Dorr won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 50.56.
Brown finished second in the 100-meter dash (12.16), Breanna Younkin finished second in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) and McKenna Hayes finished third in the shot put (38-7). Roberts finished fifth in the 200-meter dash (27.80) and the 400-meter run (1 minute, 2.59 seconds).
For the boys, Jeff Pelton finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 41-8, Cooper Stevens finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 46-7, Braik Hurm finished fourth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:43.85 and the team of Aidan Dorr, Ian Carter, Kody Kline and Adam Gibson finished fourth in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.03. Carter finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.00.
In Casper, the Camel girls finished fifth as a team with a score of 15 and the boys finished seventh with a score of eight. Hayes had the only top 5 finish for Campbell County. She finished third in the discus throw with a distance of 117-2.
The Camels will return to the track this week. Campbell County will participate in the Track-O-Rama on Thursday in Rapid City, South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.