Trailing their rival Sheridan 32-21 at halftime, the Campbell County High School boys basketball team looked for a second-half boost.
Instead, the Broncs closed out the Camels with a 20-8 scoring run in the third quarter to push their lead on their way to a 68-49 win over CCHS (6-7) on Saturday afternoon in Gillette.
“Ideally, you’re playing engaged on both ends, and we weren’t,” Camel coach Bubba Hladky said. “Ninety to 95% of your possessions, you should be locked in on the same page, and we weren’t.”
The Broncs scored their most points in the third quarter. Campbell County woke up and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, spurred by nine from Camel point guard Luke Hladky, but it wasn’t enough for a comeback.
“We got to come out stronger defensively and just stay locked in on the defensive end,” Luke Hladky said. “We can’t control if our shots are going in, but we got to control our defense. We’ve got to toughen up a little bit.”
Luke Hladky, the Camels’ leading scorer, was in a slump for most of the game, and by the fourth quarter had nine points. He was averaging 21.5 points per game going into the weekend.
The Broncs had a couple of players 6-foot-6 or taller and exploited their size advantage.
Gus Wright, a 6-7 post, led Sheridan with 16 points and 6-6 forward Samuel Lecholat added 13.
“They’re quite a bit bigger, but we just got to box out and help down in the paint, and then recover off it,” said Camel junior guard Austin Robertson. “Nothing we can do about it. We can’t change our size.”
Robertson had the second-most points on the team with 13.
The loss brought the Camels to 1-1 in conference play. Campbell County defeated Casper-Natrona County 64-52 in the first conference game Friday in Casper.
Luke Hladky led with 35 points Friday, including 25 in the second half.
Campbell County hosts Thunder Basin at 7:30 p.m. Friday for another conference game.
The Bolts were No. 1 in Class 4A before Friday in scoring and averaged almost 40 3-point attempts per game with a 40.4% made percentage, also the best in the state.
“They’re perimeter-oriented with five guys that can shoot it, five guys that can drive in and pass it,” Bubba Hladky said about the Bolts. “We’ll have to work defensively on some concepts this week and continue to evolve offensively.”
