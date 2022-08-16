The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys and girls tennis teams started the fall season with a pair of home duals Tuesday in Gillette. The Camels and Bolts each played Green River and Rock Springs in nonconference matches.
The Thunder Basin girls beat Green River 5-0 and the boys lost 5-0. Hallie Angelos beat Brianna Strauss 6-3 and 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Tierra Tachick beat Shania Flores 6-3 and 6-0 at No. 2 singles for the girls.
Brianna Ketchum and Brooke Kendrick beat Hannah Skinner and Lily Harris 6-0 and 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, Eva Gorsuch and Ellie Garcia beat Malea Gomez and Grace Gomez 7-5 and 6-4 at No. 2 doubles and Ciara Coombs and Alexis Kaul beat Raygan Cochrun and Jocelyn Peterson 6-4 and 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
For the boys, Austin Youngs lost to Braxton Cordova 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Owen Gorsuch lost to Korbin Arnell 6-1 and 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Tate Moore and Jon Aylesworth lost 6-2 and 6-1 to Zach Frield and Taylor Tirrell at No. 1 doubles and Parker Gulley and Brodie McCarty lost 6-2 and 6-4 to David Ross and Chris Wilson at No. 2 doubles. The Bolts boys lost by default at No. 3 doubles.
The Bolts girls moved on to beat Rock Springs 4-1. The Thunder Basin boys lost 3-2.
For the girls, Angelos beat Karlie Nandrup 6-0 and 6-4, Tachick beat Abby Jones 7-5 and 6-1, Ketchum and Kendrick beat Taylor Woodward and Jayce Palinck 6-3 and 6-0 and Garcia and Gorsuch beat Ellie Alldrolge and Rosie Hays 7-6 (7), 5-7 and 7-5. Coombs and Kaul lost 4-6, 6-4 and 6-1 to Kyndall Turnwall and Brican Frazier.
For the boys, Gorsuch beat Chandler Smith 6-4, 3-6 and 6-4 and McCarty and Gulley won 6-0 and 6-2 over Jared Swafford and Bradoc Powell. Youngs lost to Caleb Anderson 6-3, 3-6 and 6-7 (1) and Moore and Aylesworth lost 6-1 and 6-3 to Zak Fox and Lane Heaton. The Bolts boys lost by default at No. 3 doubles.
The Campbell County girls beat Green River 4-1 and the boys lost 5-0.
For the girls, Alexa Richert beat Strauss 6-3 and 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Abi neary beat Skinner 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Mari Bouzis and Payton Whitt beat Gomez and Gomez 6-1 and 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Samantha Torres and Lisa Rasmussen beat Flores and Harris 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3 at No. 2 doubles. Lexi Alexander and Brooken Johnson lost 7-6 and 7-5 at No. 3 doubles.
For the boys, Kody Kline lost 6-1 and 6-1 to Cordova at No. 1 singles, Cooper Lemm lost 6-1 and 6-3 to Arnell at No. 2 singles, Kyle Barton and Rylan Robertson lost 7-6, 6-3 and 6-1 to Frield and Tirrell at No. 1 doubles, Tatum Sorensen and Jaxon Richert lost 6-0 and 6-0 to Ross and Wilson at No. 2 doubles and Justin Gibson and Zach McMillin lost 6-2 and 6-0 to Archibold and Nielsen.
Against Rock Springs, the Camel boys and girls both won 4-1.
For the girls, Richert beat Nandrup 6-4 and 6-0, Neary beat Jones 6-0 and 6-0, Bouzis and Whitt beat Palinek and Wooward 6-0 and 6-0, Torres and Rasmussen beat Alldredge and Hayes 6-3 and 6-4. Alexander and Johnson lost 6-1 and 6-1 to Turnwall and Frazier.
For the boys, Kline beat Anderson 6-3 and 6-3, Barton and Robertson beat Fox and Heaton 6-0 and 6-3, Gibson and McMillin beat Swafford and Powell 6-2 and 6-4 and Sorensen and Richert beat Davies and Aanerd 6-1 and 7-6. Lemm lost 6-2 and 6-3 to Smith.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the court for a pair of duals on the road this week. The Camels and Bolts will play Cody and Powell at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday.
