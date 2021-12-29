The Campbell County High School boys and girls basketball teams both went 0-2 at the Hoop City Classic this week in South Dakota.
The boys lost 79-51 to Yankton on Tuesday and 84-79 to Mitchell on Wednesday. The girls lost 49-32 to Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday and 50-49 to Mitchell on Wednesday.
For the boys, senior Jason Fink was the Camels' leading scorer against Yankton, finishing with 17 points and five 3-pointers. Senior Jace Walter scored seven points and freshman Rylan Robertson scored six. The Camels made 10 3-pointers against Yankton.
Against Mitchell, Robertson led the team with 21 points, followed by Fink with 18 points and four 3-pointers. As a team, the Camels made 16 3-pointers against Mitchell, breaking the Hoop City Classic record for most 3-pointers made in a single game, according to the Mitchell Republic.
Despite the two losses, coach Bubba Hladky was happy with the energy his team played with on both sides of the court. The team is continuing to see growth in areas that needed improvement, Hladky said.
The Camel girls started the tournament with a poor shooting game against Bridgewater-Emery, shooting 15% from 3-point range and 33% from the free throw line in its 49-32 loss.
Alex Reimer led the team in scoring with seven points, followed by Erika Martinez, Payge Riedesel and Millie Riss with five points apiece. Riedesel added four rebounds and three steals while Martinez finished with three assists.
Against Mitchell, the Camels led by one point with 17.4 seconds left but turned the ball over and fouled a Mitchell player, who made both free throws. Campbell County had a handful of opportunities to reclaim the lead in the closing seconds but missed multiple shots to fall 50-49, coach Braidi Lutgen said.
Junior Raimi Hladky led the team with 12 points, followed by Madison Robertson with eight and Maddie Jacobson and Cami Curtis with six each. Jacobson also led the team with 12 rebounds while Hladky and Kaylie Neary had four steals apiece.
The Camel girls fell to 3-6 on the season with the pair of losses while the boys fell to 3-5.
Both the Campbell County boys and girls will take a two-week break before returning to action against Rapid City Stevens on Jan. 14.
