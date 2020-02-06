The Pronghorns were staring in the face of a third straight loss Wednesday night after No. 23 Casper College made a 6-0 run to go up 86-85 with 2:10 remaining.
But this time, the Gillette College men’s basketball team took care of business down the stretch, making 9-of-12 free throws in the final minutes to notch the 94-88 home win.
The Pronghorns were coming off a 113-109 overtime loss to No. 9 Western Wyoming Community College and a 120-111 double OT loss to Central Wyoming College in less than a week, so this was a big one.
“It was just a gut-it-out win for us tonight. I’m really happy for the guys. They needed this,” Gillette College coach Shawn Neary said. “They needed to beat a good team in a close game.”
Freshman Gary Solomon said there wasn’t a special scouting report for the Thunderbirds. It all came down to which team played better for 40 minutes, because there wasn’t much separating the teams in regard to skill and athleticism.
“The game plan was just go out there and play,” said Solomon, who scored 16 points. “They all played just like us.”
It was punch for punch the whole second half after the the Pronghorns erased a 51-43 halftime deficit. Casper hit a tough shot every time it was close to surrendering the lead until Gillette finally went ahead for the first time in the game with 12:50 remaining.
Freshman Teonta McKeithen and sophomore Bradley Akhile both made 3-pointers in the midst of a scoring flurry from both sides, evening the score at 66, before McKeithen scored the go-ahead bucket in transition to make it 68-66.
The lead changed 10 times over the next 10 minutes. The Pronghorns were up by five twice during that stretch, but the Thunderbirds reeled them in both times.
The first time was at 77-72 after a Jo Jones 3 and an Isaac Mushila layup, but Casper standout David Walker scored six straight points to reclaim the lead.
Then Akhile, Solomon and sophomore Mason Archambault scored in a 90-second span to go up 85-80, only to have a tough step-back from Traizon Byrd put the T-birds back ahead 86-85 with 2:10 to play.
Gillette’s defense, which was led all night by sophomore Jayden Coke, put the clamps down in the final two minutes. Along with a pair of steals, it also forced three point-blank misses by contesting shots at the rim.
On the offensive end, the Pronghorns put missed opportunities from Saturday’s loss behind them and sunk their big free throws this time. Coke, Solomon and Archambault all went 2-2 during a stretch over the next 1:30 to take a 92-86 lead with 33 seconds left.
“If we play 40 minutes every game until the last minutes, we can win every game,” Coke said. “All we have to do is knock down our free throws and we’re good. And that’s what we did.”
Casper missed three shots on the next possession before tipping the ball in, but couldn’t get within one possession and suffered its fourth loss of the season.
“We pretty much had to come together after those two overtime losses,” Archambault said. “Our defense and our free throws definitely helped us in the long run.”
Coke was the leading scorer for the Pronghorns on Wednesday night with 18, including 9-10 from the free throw line, but his contributions went far beyond scoring. For most of the night, he was tasked with guarding Walker, who leads Casper with 22 points per game this season.
Using his relentless driving ability, Walker neared his average with a 21-point effort, but only made 7-22 field goals. Coke, meanwhile, finished the game with seven blocks and a pair of steals.
After the game, he said he loved the challenge of going up against Walker, who he knows a little bit off the court.
“That’s what I do all day, every day. I play defense,” Coke said. “He’s one of the best players in the NJCAA. He’s a really high-level scorer. I just had to do my best to guard him and lock him up.
“I think I tired him out and made him make tough shots. ... I got blown by a couple times and my team helped me make the stop.”
Gillette College finished with six players in double figures: Coke (18), Mushila (15), Akhile (15), Jones (11) and McKeithen (10). Archambault finished with seven assists and just two turnovers.
Clawing their way back
With the help of five Pronghorn turnovers in the first five minutes of the game, Casper immediately put Gillette College on the comeback train with a 14-6 run to start. The Pronghorns fought to close the gap to 24-22 with eight minutes before halftime, but ended up going into the locker room down 41-33.
Coke was the top scorer for Gillette in the first half with 12, but Jones and Mushila also provided a big boost. Mushila went toe to toe against Casper’s size advantage and scored nine points, while Jones added eight and two of his three 3-pointers on the night.
The run directly after halftime was what allowed the Pronghorns to get back within a possession or two and stay there. Casper hit a 3-pointer 30 seconds into the second half to go up by double digits at 54-43, but Gillette responded with a 10-2 run over the next three minutes and the game was back and forth from there.
Next up
The win moves Gillette College to 20-4 on the season, 6-3 in conference play. The team came into Wednesday night in a tie for third in the Region IX North with Central Wyoming at 5-3. But with the Rustlers’ 107-77 loss to Western Wyoming on Wednesday, Gillette stands alone in third.
The Pronghorns hit the road again Saturday to take on Northwest College at 4 p.m. Gillette beat the Trappers 111-92 on Jan. 18.
