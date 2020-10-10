For the last four years, Bryanna Eby has been the only swimmer in her class for the Campbell County High School swim team.
Teammates, coaches and fans at the Campbell County Aquatic Center recognized Eby on Friday for all those long bus rides and 5 a.m. practices. But Eby wasn’t alone.
Alongside the only Campbell County senior was the only Thunder Basin senior on the swim team: Anna Tablott.
“I’ve been the only one in my class the entire time,” Eby said. “So I’m nervous, but it’s also exciting.”
“I’m probably going to cry,” Tablott said prior to Friday.
Eby and Tablott think the split between the two schools had a big impact on both swimming teams being able to retain athletes, leading to them now being the only seniors in the pool.
“Swimming isn’t super recognized within the schools, so not everyone wants to do it,” Eby said.
Talbott missed last season for the Bolts because of a rare lung condition called dysfunctional breathlessness, which didn’t allow her to purge enough carbon dioxide from her body while breathing. As a sophomore the year before, Talbott qualified for state in the butterfly event.
Aside from the school split, the physical demands of the sport are another reason not everybody jumps to the opportunity to join the swim team. While swimming requires strength and conditioning for the various different techniques, swimmers also require a strong psyche.
“It’s one of the most mentally tough sports out there,” Tablott said. “You’re all alone and by yourself in the water.”
“There’s also a lot of pressure,” Eby said. “You have pressure from your team, the coach and then yourself to do better.”
Despite the physical and emotional drainage of the sport, in the end, both seniors said the experience is beyond worth it.
The thrill of accomplishment after finishing a race or driving to school after another early morning practice makes all the pain and sore muscles worth it. While Talbott said she’s accustomed to waking up to an alarm at 4:30 a.m., Eby said she’ll do it, but would much rather sleep in.
Respected leaders
As the only seniors, Eby and Talbott are both vocal leaders for their respected teams. Both captains, they have enjoyed being leaders as the girls swim season begins to wind down.
Eby swims the 200-yard medly relay, 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 500 freestyle. Tablott’s events are the 200 medly relay, 200 individual medley, 200 freestule and 100 freestyle.
“It’s kind of awkward because you have no one to fall back on,” Eby said of being the only senior. “You have to take all the responsibility as captain.”
The seniors have used things they liked and things they didn’t like from previous captains to mold how they want to lead their teams in the pool.
“I think you take stuff that you didn’t like that your seniors did before and you change it,” Tablott said.
“You try and make things better for everyone,” Eby said.
A main focus for Tablott has been trying to bring the freshmen up to speed with varsity competition. Thunder Basin’s swim team has one senior and no juniors, so the team is looking toward to the future for success in the program.
“Junior high and club swim is a lot different than high school swim,” Tablott said.
Eby agreed, saying getting those younger girls adjusted to the highest level of swimming competition in Gillette is important to do right off the bat. Staying on track with personal workouts is also crucial for an upperclassmen when the coaches trust you to do what you need to do in the pool.
“There’s a lot of pressure,” Eby said. “The coaches aren’t paying as much attention to you.”
Two schools, one pool
While the split between Thunder Basin and Campbell County has created a modest rivalry in other sports, it’s the complete opposite for the girl’s swimming teams.
“I think during the school split there was a lot of rivalry but now that more of the older girls have phased out ...” Tablott began.
“... We’re both very supportive of each other,” Eby finished the thought for Tablott. “From a distance obviously, but most of the girls are friends with each other so we’re cheering both teams on most of the time.”
The seniors’ favorite parts of swimming in high school has been the camaraderie and sisterhood that’s been strengthened through years of being together.
“We’re all very close with each other,” Eby said. “It’s like a small family. We’re around each other all the time, especially since we only have one pool this year.”
“I think swim teams honestly get closer than any other team,” Tablott said. “And when you see each other way early in the morning, you see each other at your worst.”
Looking forward to the homestretch of the season for both teams, Eby and Tablott see a lot of potential for the Gillette high schools going into the state meet.
“Personally, and for our team, everybody has been improving,” Tablott said. “So I can only see us getting better before state and I’m excited for it.”
“We have a lot of good qualifiers,” Eby said.
Thunder Basin and Campbell County will host the conference meet Oct. 23-24 and the state meet will be held in Laramie Nov. 5-6.
As to why the seniors have stuck out swimming for as long as they have, both Eby and Tablott answered in unison.
“I want to make my parents proud,” Tablott said.
“I want to make my mom proud,” Eby echoed. “She’s my No. 1 fan.”
Eby and Tablott have been swimming in the same pool for years, even swimming together as teammates on the Gillette Gators Swim Team back in junior high.
Though Friday night they wore different colored suits, Eby and Tablott were connected together for perhaps the last time. Celebrated together in front of the home crowd, Eby and Tablott stood together as the only swimmers left in Gillette in the class of 2021.
