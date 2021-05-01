Tom Holm wants to stay behind the whistle until he doesn’t like coaching anymore.
The 70-year-old retired guidance counselor is in his 47th year of coaching at the high school level and his 31st year at Campbell County High School. Since joining the Camel track program as an assistant, Holm has coached 19 individual state champions and 19 championship relay teams.
Despite decades of success, Holm’s career was missing the one thing he never really cared much about: recognition.
Track and field coach of the year awards from the Wyoming Coaches Association started in 1966. The first assistant coach of the year award was presented in 1993.
Until this year, Holm had never won it.
During the Girls Indoor State Track Championships at the Field House at the Campbell County Recreation Center in March, Holm could do nothing but watch patiently during the final event.
The Camels were at the top of the leaderboard going into that last event, the 4x400-meter relay. Campbell County needed a strong finish to secure its first indoor state title since 2017.
After the opening of Thunder Basin High School, the Camels had a handful of disappointing finishes at state. The Campbell County girls finished 13th at state in 2018 and 2019 and tied for seventh place as a team last year.
But on the shoulders of Aubry Dewine, Taylor Burch, Aja Roberts and Sydalee Brown, the Camels won the relay in a time of 4 minutes, 14.48 seconds to secure the state title. For Holm, it was the 27th state team championship he’d helped guide since joining the Campbell County program in 1994.
The indoor state title wasn’t the last award the Camels received this past season. Both head coach Micah Christensen and Holm were voted coach of the year and assistant coach of the year respectively by their peers around the state.
For Holm, it was his first time winning an assistant coach of the year award in his 47 years of coaching indoor and outdoor track.
“It’s extremely humbling,” Holm said. “I see it as recognition from my peers, and that is really humbling that they would consider that of me.”
A legendary career
Holm grew up in Minnesota and played multiple sports throughout his high school days. He went on to play college football at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, for four years and moved on to Golden Lutheran College in Minneapolis to play basketball.
After graduating in 1974, Holm immediately started coaching in Sanborn, Minnesota. He moved to Lovell in 1977, where he coached track for 13 years.
Holm moved to Gillette in 1990 and joined CCHS as a guidance counselor and assistant cross-country coach. He eventually joined the track program as an assistant in 1994.
While he retired as a guidance counselor in 2013, his coaching career is still going strong. Holm has coached 16 girls state championship teams and 11 boys.
Of the 16 girls titles, they’re split evenly at eight each for indoors and outdoors. For the boys, eight have been outdoor and three indoors.
Indoor track became a sanctioned high school sport in Wyoming in 2006.
“You would be hard-pressed to find another individual more passionate and dedicated to track and field,” Christensen wrote in his nomination letter for Holm to the WCA. “He has set the bar high for generations to come. ... He’s a crucial part to the Camels’ success.”
Holm has been coaching track for nearly five decades. Winning the award in the most bizarre season he’s ever coached because of COVID-19 restrictions makes the recognition even more special, he said.
“It was probably one of the most gratifying championships I’ve ever won because of that,” Holm said. “Our fourth year from the split, we basically had very little when we split. We’ve come to the point now where we can be competitive.
“We were able to put together enough to win it with great kids.”
While the state titles are always nice, that’s not what keeps Holm coming back every season. He comes back for the kids.
“Athletics build character,” Holm said. “When you run, only one person wins the race. What do you learn from that?
“That’s what athletics do for you, they teach you how to handle disappointment. It builds character through the resiliency that they get from losing.”
Seeing a teenager persevere through adversity to grow as an individual is one of the best lessons a young adult can learn, Holm said.
“That’s why you do it,” Holm said. “You want to see them successful. That’s what I want for them and so that’s what I work for, is to make them successful.”
Multiple generations
Ashley Hauber and Evan Strand still can’t break the habit of calling Holm “coach.”
Hauber was a track athlete her freshman and sophomore years of high school and graduated from CCHS in 2001. Hauber is a parent of a one of Holm’s star athletes, Sydalee Brown, who was part of the Camels’ state champion 4x400-meter relay team this year.
“It’s very exciting just knowing from experience that she has a great coach,” Hauber said about Holm coaching the second generation of student-athletes in her family. “Just knowing that she has somebody that is going to back her that I trust.”
Strand also ran for Holm when he was in high school. Strand graduated from CCHS in 2009 and returned to Gillette as a teacher in 2015.
In 2018, Strand joined Holm on the coaching staff as an assistant.
“It’s been a great experience and I’m definitely very fortunate to coach alongside him,” Strand said. “For someone like Tom who’s been coaching for 47 years, his brain is like a goldmine for knowledge and expertise when it comes to track and field.
Strand is very fortunate to be able to pick a brain like Holm’s every single day, he said.
With a background as a guidance counselor, Holm teaches his athletes how to be mentally tough. But that’s not the only thing the veteran coach brings to the table, Strand said.
“He was definitely my favorite coach as a high schooler,” Strand said. “He just has this sense of humor that makes every day really fun for athletes. And that hasn’t changed with me as a coach, either.
“He is someone who has the perfect balance of making track and field fun for athletes but then also helping the athletes prepare to perform at the highest level.”
While both Strand and Hauber were surprised this was Holm’s first assistant coach of the year award, both agreed that there is no one more deserving.
“I’m excited for him and it’s been a long time coming,” Hauber said. “He deserved it. He definitely should have gotten it before now but I’m definitely glad he got it this year.”
Sincer her daughter is only a junior, Hauber doesn’t want the coach to retire until after she graduates next year.
“I would be hounding him at his house if he retires,” Hauber said. “I wouldn’t want her to get started with anyone else. He is exactly who I want her to be with.”
The Wyoming Coaches Assocation will honor Holm, Christensen and all other coach of the year winners during a banquet at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.