The Post 42 American Legion baseball team came away with a third-place finish at this weekend’s 37th annual Hladky Memorial Tournament at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
The Roughriders had a 3-2 showing during the four-day tournament. Gillette went 2-1 in pool play to claim the top seed out of its bracket but fell 6-5 to Mitchell, South Dakota in the semifinals Saturday night.
The Roughriders bounced back with a big 14-6 mercy-rule win over Mountain Crest, Utah in the third-place game Sunday afternoon.
Gillette split its first two games of the tournament Thursday night. The Roughriders lost to Mountain Crest 8-6 in extra innings before responding with an 8-0 mercy-rule win over the Rocky Mountain Oysters of Colorado.
Post 42 returned to action Friday night and beat Premier West of Colorado 4-1 to finish up pool play. Mason Drube earned the win on the mound. In five innings of relief, he allowed no runs on just one hit while striking out nine.
Jason Fink led the way at the plate with two RBIs, followed by Drube and Brady Richards with one RBI apiece.
The win gave Gillette the No. 1 seed out of its pool going into the bracketed portion of the tournament. The Roughriders faced No. 2 seed Mitchell in Saturday’s semifinals for a spot in the championship game.
Gillette took an early 2-0 lead and held the two-run advantage through the fifth inning but Mitchell was able to plate three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. Mitchell scored three more in the top of the seventh to go up 6-2.
Down to their last three outs, the Roughriders were able to rally three runs across but ran out of outs to fall just shy with a 6-5 loss.
Leigton Holden had a quality start on the mound but took the loss. The senior finished with three runs allowed on five hits and five strikeouts in six innings of work.
Cory Schilling finished with a team-high three RBIs at the dish, followed by Drube and Aiden Petersen with one RBI apiece.
The loss dropped Gillette into the third-place game Sunday for a rematch with Mountain Crest, who lost in the semifinals to Gallatin Valley, Montana.
The Roughriders brought the bats Sunday afternoon and had the offensive on full display to wrap up the weekend. Post 42 plated seven runs in the first inning and five more in the fourth before forcing the eight-run mercy-rule with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. The 14-6 win was Gillette’s second mercy-rule win of the tournament.
Seth Petersen led the team with three RBIs, followed by Fink, Colson Kluck and Dominic Hecker with two RBIs apiece. Drube, Aiden Petersen and Cason Loftus each drove in one.
Fink had the game-winning hit with an RBI double to score Drube in the bottom of the fifth. Karver Partlow earned the win on the mound with four runs allowed (zero earned) on three hits and two strikeouts in four innings.
The 3-2 showing at the home tournament moves Gillette to 35-15 on the year. The Roughriders will next travel to North Dakota for a tournament in Fargo. Gillette will start the tournament Thursday.
