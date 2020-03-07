The Thunder Basin student section was on its feet, screaming at the top of their lungs and gleefully pointing at McKale Holte after the third-quarter buzzer sounded. Their sophomore had just converted the rare 4-point play as the quarter expired, which capped a run to to No. 1 Cheyenne Central stunned.
Central (19-2) led the TBHS boys basketball team 33-21 after the first two minutes of the third quarter. But the Bolts caught fire from behind the arc and strung together a game-changing 27-5 run, before closing out the 69-60 regional semifinal win on its home court.
The upset sends Thunder Basin on to the 4A East Regional Championship and also punches the boys program’s first-ever ticket to the state tournament.
“This is the biggest win in program history. To win a game to go to state against the No. 1 team that’s 19-1 and hasn’t lost to a Wyoming team, it’s huge,” Williams said. “There aren’t a lot of people that thought we were going to win this game. I mean, let’s be honest.
“But all 12 of those players and all six of our coaches felt really good about it.”
After the game, the Bolts sprinted down the hallway in clusters of three or four to get to their locker room. A few minutes later, their fearless leader, coach Rory Williams, followed — jogging down the hall, his brown suit jacket flapping behind him, to join his team after the huge win.
Williams came out dripping from flying water during the celebration, but he was all smiles.
“That was awesome,” he said about the celebration.
Turning of the tide
It was a quick timeout a minute and 10 seconds into the third quarter that turned things around for Thunder Basin. Central had just scored four points in a row to add to its 29-21 halftime lead and Williams had a direct message for his team on the bench.
“He kind of called us seniors out and said, ‘Are you going down like this?’” senior Hayden Sylte said. “We kind of all took it personal there and just started playing better basketball. I think that’s what it came down to.”
Immediately after the timeout, Sylte knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit down to 33-27 at the 6-minute mark. Sheridan responded with three points, before the Bolts’ shooting got as hot as it has all season, Williams said.
The next two 3s came from Holte and sophomore Deegan Williams, which knotted the game at 36 and capped a 9-0 run. The noise level at Thunder Basin High School continued to grow, as the home team and its fans fed off each other’s energy.
“They were pretty impressive tonight. They really helped us and got us going,” Holte said.
The Bolts finished the quarter on one more scoring run, this time 10-0. With each 3 the student section grew louder and louder. Junior Andre Felton and Sylte both knocked down triples in the final 1:30, before Holte gave Thunder Basin a 48-38 lead with his 4-point play to beat the buzzer.
“I grabbed the rebound and looked up to the clock and saw there was six and a half seconds left,” Holte said. “I kind of dribbled through their defense and I probably should’ve passed it. I had Mason (Hamilton) wide open, but I didn’t think I had enough time.
“So I pulled up and shot it and it went in. Then I stepped up and made my free throw.”
The Bolts made 7-of-8 from 3 during the third quarter and the 27 points surpassed surpassed their first-half total of 21. The Bolts have had lights-out shooting performances this season, but none quite like that.
“You can’t even describe it,” Sylte said. “We came out and everyone did exactly what needed to be done in that quarter. It was just so fun to play with.”
Central never went away in the fourth quarter, and caused some real issues with its full-court pressure. Rory Williams wasn’t happy with some of the turnovers to start the fourth, but the Bolts eventually broke through the pressure and made multiple easy layups.
The final 4:30 turned into a test of Thunder Basin’s free throw shooting ability and the team made 13-of-16 to finish out the game. The Indians closed the gap to 59-53 with 1:20 left, but 10 straight makes from the charity stripe secured the 69-60 win for the Bolts.
Holte led the Bolts in scoring with 18 points, while Sylte added 17, while making 5-of-7 3-pointers. Allen quietly scored 15, despite a rough shooting night from outside. Deegan Williams scored seven and Hamilton had six, all in the second half.
Game of runs
Just like the regular season matchup, a big scoring spirt gave the No. 1 Cheyenne Central Indians a foothold against Thunder Basin.
It was a 15-1 run to start the game during the regular season, but this time, Central had to respond to an early 10-point deficit. Sylte and senior Blaine Allen both made 3s early and Holte added four points, as the Bolts jumped out to a 12-2 lead with 5:45 left in the first quarter.
That didn’t last long, though. Similar to Rory Williams’ timeout in the third quarter, Central coach Tagg Lain spent a timeout to calm his team down. For the rest of the first half, the Indians outscored TBHS 27-9 and held the Bolts to just four points in the second quarter.
Next up
Thunder Basin (18-6) will face rival Sheridan (15-7) in the regional championship Saturday at Thunder Basin High School. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.