By 4 p.m. of the second day of the Wyoming state softball tournament, all but one team from the 4A West conference remained. Two hours later and none were left.
Softball isn’t the only sport that has an apparent gap in the strength of conferences. In the boys soccer state tournament, Kelly Walsh was the only West team to advance to the winner’s bracket on the first day by beating Laramie, the fourth team from the East. Kelly Walsh finished the tournament fourth after losing to Thunder Basin and Sheridan. In boys basketball, Cody was the only team to finish in the top four. The same thing happened in the girls tournament, albeit Cody did win the whole thing.
The only time the West outperformed the East was in the girls soccer tournament. The top two teams from both sides advanced but it was the two West teams, Kelly Walsh and Jackson Hole, that made it to the championship game.
This isn’t to say there aren’t good teams in the West — there are. Cody’s girls basketball team was great and had the best player in the state. Kelly Walsh’s girls soccer team defeated an undefeated Bolts team in the state tournament and earned their state championship.
But it seems that the East consistently is the better of the two conferences. It makes sense when you look at the population. The biggest cities in the East, Cheyenne, Laramie, Gillette, Sheridan have a combined population, using 2021 numbers, of almost 150,000. That’s over a quarter of the state’s population in just four cities. There are six cities in the state that have or are near a population of 20,000. That leaves Rock Springs and Casper as the only two that qualify as West.
So if a vertical split doesn’t produce the fairest result, why not a horizontal? If you look at those six cities with around 20,000 people, a North/South split seems to better divide the state. Casper and Gillette combine for four schools and a population of 91,540. Cheyenne and Laramie combine for four schools across a population of 96,710. The two other biggest cities, Sheridan and Rock Springs, have one high school each and have a difference in population of around 3,000.
A northern conference headlined by Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, Campbell County and Sheridan seems like an equal pairing against a southern conference headlined by Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Laramie and Rock Springs. We could then also stop pretending like Casper is in the western part of the state when it is further East than Buffalo.
The smaller schools around the state might have a little bit of an awkward fit as they fill out the conferences, but the state was already doing that. These specific schools already dominate the 4A tournaments, so the activities association should look to further balance the heavyweights in the East.
