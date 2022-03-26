The Campbell County High School girls soccer team started the season with a narrow 2-1 loss to the defending state champions of Rock Springs at home last week.
Despite dropping the team’s first game of the season, the loss showed how much heart and dedication the team is playing with already, fourth-year coach Stephanie Stuber said.
“The team really stepped up today,” Stuber said after last Friday’s game loss to Rock Springs. “We have a few injuries that’s made us kind of have to mix up our lineup a little bit but everyone stepped up and did their part.
“Just the effort they put in today, you can’t beat that. That’s what we asked of them and that’s what they gave us.”
The Camels have just six seniors going into the season. Only two seniors started during last weekend’s season-opener. The team features eight juniors and six freshmen on the roster to go along with a strong group of 14 sophomores.
“Almost our entire lineup (against Rock Springs) was sophomores,” Stuber said. “We have a bright, bright future. And it starts now.”
Campbell County’s depth is a promising sign for the program. The key this year will be to continue building the younger players’ confidence at the varsity level.
“We have a lot of returners, which is nice,” Stuber said. “It’s nice to kind of just turn around after one season ends and pretty much start off right where we left off. We’ve already got that foot in the door already, which is nice.
“These girls want to put in the time and they want to put in the effort.”
The main goal for this year’s team is to punch a ticket to the Class 4A state tournament at the end of the year. The Camels were eliminated last year in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A East regional tournament after a 2-1 loss to Sheridan.
The Camels will be without the team’s pair of all-conference selections from last year. Shaelea Milliron graduated last spring and sophomore Sydnee Streitz will miss the season after tearing her ACL last summer.
The team will look to new leaders in hopes of qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2018. The 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.
“Our goal is to get to state and that’s what we want to do,” Stuber said. “We’re one unit and we’re going to do that together.”
Despite having an abundance of underclassmen, the Camels still bring back plenty of players who have played in big games already. A large portion of this year’s juniors and sophomores saw significant playing time a year ago, including in last year’s regional tournament.
“The more experience we can get them, the better we’re going to be,” Stuber said. “We want them to be able to hold more pressure on their shoulders and continue to be there for each other.”
Sophomore Onna Castellanos returns for her second season as Campbell County’s varsity goalie. She had a solid first year in net during her first season ever playing soccer.
The senior class includes Reilly Wilson, Ashley McNally, Nora Shober, Samantha Romero, Jennifer Estrada and Sierra Yanzick. Junior Raimi Hladky scored the Camels lone goal last weekend on a 40-yard shot against Rock Springs.
The Camels (0-1) returned to the field this weekend for a pair of conference road conference games. Campbell County played Laramie on Friday. Results were not available before print deadline.
The Camels will play Cheyenne South at noon Saturday in Cheyenne.
Both the Class 4A East regional tournament will be in Cheyenne this season. Regionals will be played May 12-14 and state will be May 19-21.
