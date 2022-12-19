The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team went 3-0 over the weekend at the Flaming Gorge Tournament in Rock Springs and Green River.
The Bolts opened the tournament with a close 35-32 win over Star Valley in which Laney McCarty led the team with 12 points, followed by 10 points from Kambel Cox. Peiytyn Williams added five points and Joelie Spelts and Kinley Solem rounded out the scoring with four points apiece.
