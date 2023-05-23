High School Rodeo
Buy Now

Gillette’s Kale Roswadovski competes in the bareback event Saturday at Cam-plex East Pavilion in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

Gillette rodeo club competed in its second-to-last rodeo of the spring season in Casper and had three competitors finish first on day two of the rodeo.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.