The all-important first step of the recruiting process, finding out which players will return from last season, is behind coach Shawn Neary and the Gillette College men’s basketball program.
With campus closed and communications with players limited this spring, nailing down those important details took longer than usual. But Neary will have three talented sophomores returning and two redshirt freshmen.
The returning sophomores include the quick-as-lightning point guard Jo Jones, the sharpshooter Teonta McKeithen and Isaac Mushila, who was a prolific rebounder and scorer in the post for the Pronghorns last season.
“That’s what we’ll start with as far as guys coming back,” Neary said. “The three guys that will be sophomores all played a lot for us and they all have significant roles for us. Bringing them back was a good start.”
In March, Neary wasn’t sure what the recruiting landscape would look like. But more than two months later, he said the offseason has been more or less the same as previous years.
Unlike some programs around the country, Gillette College is rarely able to fly recruits out for on-campus visits. When they do, the Pronghorn Center and other facilities are hard to turn down for players.
“Once you get them here, they’re seeing one of the best facilities in the country,” Neary said.
But other than missing out on the possibility of a rare player visit, not much has changed for Neary and assistant coach Estevan Sandoval this offseason.
Whether it was from their home or just recently from their offices again, Neary and Sandoval have been recruiting as they did during normal years. Cellphone calls to coaches and contacts around the nation are always part of the process, before Neary narrows down on the players he wants.
“For us, it’s been fairly normal,” Neary said. “We were kind of used to doing it like this anyways.”
The cancellation of spring and summer basketball events is one of the unique wrinkles that coaches are dealing with. Neary said he usually goes to two to three events or showcases every year to scout. But up until now, those have all been canceled.
That also has affected the mindset of college recruits. Neary said he thinks players won’t see any need to wait on committing, if there might not be a chance to showcase their talents and get better offers.
Typically, Neary tries to keep a couple of scholarships available into the summer, because there’s almost always hidden gems that emerge late, he said. That could be a question this year, but Neary is rolling with the punches.
“Every coach in America is in the same situation, so there’s no excuses, there’s no reason to say you can’t go get good student-athletes to fit your program and your community,” he said. “I think we’ve done a good job so far.”
Neary has signed two players this offseason and is close to signing two more.
Ladera Obang is a 6-foot-3 guard from the Ontario, Canada area. Neary said he’s played at the national level and been a part of multiple quality programs. He actually received an offer from Georgetown University his junior year.
“He’s a a really versatile player. He can play about any of the guard positions on the floor with his size and athleticism,” Neary said. “He’s also a quality character guy, which is important. … Ladera is just a really good fit for us and a heck of a talent.”
The other signee is Deatrick Pashell, a 6-foot-9 transfer from Dodge City Community College (Kansas). Neary described him as a “a big, strong kid” that can move well and has good athleticism.
“He had a good freshman season at Dodge City this year and was just looking for a better situation, better fit,” Neary said. “He’s another high quality guy. … A lot of people had a lot of good things to say about him.”
On the court, Neary expects him to make an impact right away and said Pashell has “a chance to be as good as any center in our league this year.”
With two already signed and two more on the hook, the Pronghorns should be up to nine players in the near future. The three returning sophomores accounted for almost 32 points and 12 rebounds per game last year. They’ll also have the help of the two returning redshirts.
Emmanuel Ajanaku, the 6-foot-10 redshirt freshman, was highly touted coming from the prep ranks, but sat out last year due to injury. The other redshirt freshman is Campbell County standout Tyler Neary.
