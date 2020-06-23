Powder Basin Motocross Inc. hosted its first races of the summer Sunday, with 26 different race classes being held outside Gillette for a South Dakota Motocross Association event.
There were eight Gillette racers that won their division, starting with Jaxon Stewart’s first-place finishes in the 65B and 50 Open classes. Ayden Sumners (50C) and Cale Bradford (85B) were also winners in the lower divisions.
Connor Strait had a big day in the higher divisions, winning the 450A class, while Matt Knight took first in the 450C class. Will Hoffman (250B), Zeb Rankin (Open Amateur) and Landon Schmidt (Vet A) were the final overall winners from Gillette.
40-plus (non SDMA Points)
1. Rick Dittus, Fort Collins, Colo.; 4. Matt Knight, Gillette; 6. Bob Strait, Gillette
Open Outlaw
1. Kyle Deines, Fromberg, Mont.; 2. Connor Strait, Gillette
Open amateur
1. Zeb Rankin, Gillette; 3. Will Hoffman, Gillette; 4. Steven Horrochs, Gillette; 5. Bryton Hoffman, Gillette; 6. Mason Miller, Gillette; 7. Joshua Remmick, Gillette; 10. Keaton Canfield, Gillette; 14. Mason Remmick, Gillette; 17. Zade Rankin, Gillette; 21. Tanner Gednalske, Gillette; 23. Tyler Waldner, Rozet; 24. Matt Knight, Gillette
450 A
1. Connor Strait, Gillette; 7. Landon Schmidt, Gillette
450 B
1. Donald Schroeder; 3. Steven Horrochs, Gillette; 5. Bryton Hoffman, Gillette; 6. Tyler Sikkenga, Gillette
450 C
1. Matt Knight, Gillette; 5. Terry Poole, Gillette; 7. Mitch Shinkle, Gillette
250 A
1. Kyle Deines, Fromberg, Mont.
250 B
1. Will Hoffman, Gillette; 3. Zeb Rankin, Gillette; 5. Mason Miller, Gillette; 7. Keaton Canfield, Gillette; 8. Joshua Remmick, Gillette; 12. Braden Hoffman, Gillette; 13. Mason Remmick, Gillette; 14. Tyler Sikkenga, Gillette; 16. Adam Frary, Gillette; 18. Zade Rankin, Gillette
250 C
1. Tyzer Thomson, Sturgis, SD; 5. Cale Bradford, Gillette; 9. Makayla Canfield, Gillette; 12. Tanner Gednalske; 13. Ramido Hernandez, Gillette; Jame Canfield, Gillette
85 A
1. Pason Allen, Belle Fourche, SD; 3. Jason Sikkenga, Gillette
85 B
1. Cale Bradford, Gillette; 2. Grey Carlson, Belle Fourche, SD
65 B
1. Jaxon Stewart, Gillette
Super Mini
1. Pason Allen, Belle Fourche, SD; 8. Cale Bradford, Gillette; 14. Jason Sikkenga, Gillette
65 open
1. Adam Odland, Rapid City, SD; 2. Jaxon Stewart, Gillette
School boy
1. Max Makousky, Newcastle; 2. Zeb Rankin, Gillette; 4. Mason Miller, Gillette; 7. Zade Rankin, Gillette
50 B
1. Levi Bestgen, Rapid City, SD; 4. Hunter Terry, Gillette
50 C
1. Ayden Sumners, Gillette; 4. Freya Knight, Gillette
50 open
1. Jaxon Stewart, Gillette; 9. Hunter Terry, Gillette
Vet A
1. Landon Schmidt, Gillette; 2. Troy Barry, Piedmont, SD
Vet B
1. Chris Thompson, Sturgis, SD; 2. Adam Frary, Gillette; 4. Matt Knight, Gillette; 7. Casey Septka, Gillette; 8. Gregory Crowe, Gillette; 9. Jamie Canfield, Gillette; 10. Shane Sumners, Gillette
Two-stroke outlaw
1. Austin Painter, Rapid City, SD; 9. Landon Schmidt, Gillette; 11. Joshua Remmick, Gillette
Women’s open
1. Hope Dittus, Fort Collins; 3. Makayla Canfield, Gillette
