The Gillette College women's basketball team's season came to a close on Friday, but it had a chance to show it could play with one of the best teams in the nation.
With 2:55 left to play, No. 21 Gillette College trailed by just seven points. Then No. 2 Western Nebraska showed why it has a No. 2 in front of its name. The Cougars defeated the Pronghorns 77-63 during the semifinals of the Region IX tournament on Friday in Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
Gillette College freshman Kobe King-Hawea scored 21 points to lead the team. Sophomore Skylar Patton scored 17, and freshman Sydney Prather scored 12.
The Thunderbirds (28-1) were led by sophomore Tishara Morehouse, who had 23 points. Her teammate R'Manie Pulling scored 21.
Gillette finished its season 28-5 overall. Last season, Gillette was 16-14.
