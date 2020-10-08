The No. 2-ranked Thunder Basin High School volleyball team (11-3) walked away with a five-set victory over cross-town Campbell County (5-10) Thursday night.
It was the second meeting between the two Gillette varsity teams this season, with the Bolts winning both matches in the fifth set.
Campbell County started the match by winning the first set 25-18. The Bolts responded by winning the next two sets 25-18 and 25-15 to take a 2-1 lead.
The Camels forced a fifth set with a 25-18 win in the fourth set before the Bolts put the game away with a 15-8 win in the final set.
The win pushes the Bolts to a 4-0 conference record while simultaneously dropping the Camels to an 0-4 conference record. Both teams were coming off nearly two weeks off from competition.
Thunder Basin will travel to Rapid City Saturday for a one-day tournament while Campbell County will play Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central Oct. 17.
For more details, check Saturday's print edition or gillettenewsrecord.com.
