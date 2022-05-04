The Campbell County High School boys soccer team won its third straight conference game 2-1 over Sheridan on the road Tuesday night.
The Camel boys knocked off the No. 4-ranked Broncs after scoring two first-half goals. Aldo Baeza scored first off an assist by Joel Varela before Varela scored a goal of his own off an assist by Jose Aquayo.
Goaltender Brady Tompkins had a handful of clutch saves down the stretch to help secure the win in the second half, coach Chris McMackin said.
The three straight wins puts the Camels up to the No. 3 seed in the East Conference with a 6-6-0-1 record and a 6-5 conference record, McMackin said.
Campbell County will end the regular season with the second crosstown match of the season with Thunder Basin. The Camels will host the Bolts at 7 p.m. Thursday at CCHS.
The Camel girls played Sheridan at home on Tuesday night. Campbell County and the Broncs ended in a 0-0 tie after the two overtime periods.
The Camel girls (3-8-2, 2-7-2) will also end the regular season against No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin. Campbell County will host the Bolts at 5 p.m. Thursday at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.