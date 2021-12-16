The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls basketball teams both started the Flaming Gorge Tournament with wins Thursday night in Rock Springs and Green River.
The boys beat Riverton 64-48 in Green River while the girls beat Rock Springs 60-32 on their home court.
For the boys, senior Deegan Williams led the team with 17 points, followed by senior McKale Holte with 15, junior Kayden LaFramboise with 10, senior Ryan Baker with nine and sophomore Bodie Williams with seven.
The Bolts boys (2-1) are ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings. The boys will play Lyman at 1 p.m. Friday.
The Thunder Basin girls had a big bounce back game against Rock Springs after starting the season 1-2 during the REMAX/Gillette Invite last weekend.
Junior Joelie Spelts led the team with 18 points, followed by junior Laney McCarty with 17 and sophomore Attie Westbrook with eight.
The Bolts girls will return to the court to play Star Valley at 2:40 p.m. Friday.
