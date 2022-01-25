Braidi Lutgen went into her first year coaching at Campbell County High School with the intent of surprising some teams with her young but talented roster.
Now coming out of the first weekend of conference play with a 2-0 record, the Camels have started surprising everyone but the people inside the Campbell County locker room.
The Camels’ first conference win under Lutgen came against No. 4-ranked Sheridan at home Friday. Campbell County upset the Broncs 63-59 in front of a big home crowd.
The Camels took a big 20-10 lead after the first quarter but the Broncs used a big second quarter to trim Campbell County to just two points at 33-31 going into halftime.
In the second half, the momentum continuously swung back and forth until the Camels were finally able to pull away with the upset win to start conference play.
Junior Madison Robertson led the way with 14 points on 4-11 shooting from the field. Junior Millie Riss added 13 points followed by freshman Lauren Kuhbacher with 11 points and senior Maddie Jacobson with eight.
The Camels followed up the performance with a 50-44 win over Kelly Walsh on Saturday in Casper. The pair of wins moved Campbell County to 5-7 on the season.
The Camels took a 24-20 lead going into halftime and were able to maintain the lead in the second half to secure its second straight conference win.
Leading in scoring for Campbell County was Robertson with 14 points, followed by freshman Kaylie Neary with 13, sophomore Cami Curtis with 12 and junior Raimi Hladky with seven.
The Camels had a bit of a rollercoaster ride during the non-conference season. Campbell County overcame plenty of adversity with injuries and illness but couldn’t consistently put it all together to win games against teams based mostly in Colorado and South Dakota.
With the conference season now fully underway, each game now has a whole new meaning in terms of playoff implications for the regional tournament next month.
The Camels are young with only one senior in Jacobson but have a handful of juniors proving themselves invaluable. Riss, Hladky and Robertson have stepped into big roles while several underclassmen have filled in the gaps.
Curtis,Neary, Kuhbacher and Erika Martinez have all contributed at different times. The luxury of having depth gives Lutgen plenty of options when it comes to rotations.
Campbell County is riding the momentum of a two-game conference sweep but have a tough test ahead this week. The Camels will host No. 3-ranked Thunder Basin for the first of two crosstown conference games this season.
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin girls will play at 6 p.m. Friday followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.