The Wyoming Class 4A high school state cross-country meet has been relocated to Paradise Valley Country Club in Casper.
Originally set to be at Star Valley in Afton, the meet was moved for safety precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association ruled against hosting all four classes (1A, 2A, 3A and 4A) at the same venue, said Campbell County High School cross-country coach Trisha Evenson.
"They've been talking about this before the season even started," Evenson said. "I had a pretty good idea that they were going to have it in Casper."
The host site for the state meet is usually rotated in two-year bids. This year's state final would have been the second straight year Star Valley would have hosted the 4A meet.
WHSAA made the venue change to have the event centrally located to limit travel, Evenson said.
There are advantages and disadvantages to the venue change, Evenson said. Star Valley has a reputation as being one of the toughest courses in the state, so the coach expects the track in Casper to be little easier.
"We usually run in Casper once a year, but I've actually never seen (Paradise Valley) before," Evenson said. "It's going to be a huge disadvantage to those who haven't seen the course and raced it before."
Runners from CCHS and Thunder Basin High School will be in the group that has never been on the course before, as Evenson doesn't anticipate running in Casper before the state meet.
Runners and coaches across the state had waited all month to see where the state meet would land, but Evenson said her focus isn't on the final race of the season.
"Our team is just taking it week by week," Evenson said. "We're just trying to do what we need to do now and worry about the rest later. Instead of us worrying about the end picture, we're just worrying about this week.
"It's just kind of the world we live in now."
This week's focus for CCHS and TBHS cross-country will be the opening meet at Green River on Saturday.
"It'll definitely be a starter meet," Evenson said. "We have a lot of runners in our top sevens who have never ran cross-country before. I think they're nervous so it'll be nice to get the first one out of the way and be able to kind of settle down going forward."
