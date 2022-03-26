Chris McMackin is going into the new season with the biggest group of seniors he’s had in the Campbell County High School boys soccer program.
McMackin took over as head coach for the Camel boys team when Thunder Basin opened in 2017. With 13 experienced seniors returning to this year’s team, he has just four roster spots to fill from last year.
“It’s huge because up until now, I’ve never really had that before,” McMackin said. “The seniors have really stepped up and helped the younger guys because they know what to expect. That makes a huge difference.”
Campbell County started the season with a 6-2 preseason loss to Rock Springs at home last weekend. Despite the lopsided score, McMackin saw a lot of encouraging things from his team that was playing shorthanded.
The Camels were missing seven key players against the Tigers due to injuries, spring break and ineligibility because of grades. But the team will likely return to full strength for the start of the conference season this weekend.
Campbell County had 42 players try out for the team to start the season and has maintained 35 of them between JV and varsity. The encouraging numbers are a sign of good things to come for a program that has been rebuilding since the opening of Thunder Basin.
“The energy is definitely different within the program,” McMackin said. “When the schools split, we basically started over. But now the talent is shaking out, and we have talent coming in every class now. The kids can feel it and the younger kids are excited. It’s just a completely different buy-in this year.”
A big focus this year for the Camels will be staying mentally tough in close games. Last year’s team lost five games in overtime.
The ultimate goal will be to make the state tournament for the first time since 2019. Campbell County was eliminated in the Class 4A East regional tournament last year with a 3-0 loss to Laramie in the quarterfinals.
Teams need to win just one game at regionals to qualify for the state tournament. Both the West and East conferences feature seven teams and the No. 1 team in each conference gets a bye in the first round.
The Camels will return standout forward Ever Leyva who was the Camels top goal-scorer last season. Campbell County will also have a familiar face in net with the return of goaltender Brady Tompkins.
Soccer teams will play in a 12-game conference schedule, playing each team in their respective conference twice. Conference records will seed the regional tournament in May.
The Camels have won the state championship once in boys soccer. McMackin was a senior on the 1994 team that won it all.
Campbell County started conference play with a home game against Laramie on Friday. Results were not available before print deadline.
The Camels will play Cheyenne South at noon Saturday at CCHS.
