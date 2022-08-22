It was no secret Thunder Basin High School held the competitive edge over Campbell County when the new school opened in 2017.
The Campbell County School District allowed incoming juniors and seniors as well as roughly 90 sophomores to choose what school they wanted to attend in Thunder Basin’s first year. That decision led to a large discrepancy in both participation numbers and in competitiveness between the two high schools after the majority of upperclassmen elected to attend Gillette’s newest high school.
The numbers speak for themselves. Since the opening of Thunder Basin, the school’s football team is 40-15 (.727%). Thunder Basin has played in 10 playoff games in the school’s first five seasons including two state championship games.
Things couldn’t have gone much worse on the football field across town. In Thunder Basin’s first four seasons playing alongside Campbell County in Class 4A, the Camels went 3-34 including two back-to-back 0-9 seasons in 2017 and 2018.
Football wasn’t the only sport impacted by the split. Thunder Basin’s girls golf team won back-to-back state championships in 2019 and 2020 in just its third and fourth season competing at the Class 4A level. Inversely, Campbell County hasn’t fielded a girls varsity golf team since Thunder Basin opened and that trend will likely continue again this fall.
Now five years removed from the split, participation numbers have finally started to even out between the two schools. Wyoming’s biggest high school sport — 11-man football — now has almost identical numbers at Gillette’s two high schools.
For the first time since the split, Campbell County had more players at the first day of practice earlier this month than Thunder Basin. The Camels started training camp with 102 athletes compared to 95 at TBHS.
This year’s football participation numbers are a swing of nearly 40 kids compared to Thunder Basin’s first season. In 2017, 124 athletes showed up to play for the Bolts compared to just 84 at Campbell County.
The participation numbers have balanced out in almost every fall sport going into Thunder Basin’s sixth year of existence. Participation numbers on the first day of practices for girls swimming, cross-country and tennis were all within three athletes between the two schools.
Volleyball and golf still had a slight discrepancy, with Thunder Basin’s golf team holding the advantage 45-17 and the Bolts’ volleyball team having the edge at 57-44.
“I’m pleased with the overall participation numbers,” district superintendent Alex Ayers said. “It’s great to see the parity of numbers and we’re excited for the fall season.”
Approximately 480 kids showed up to the first day of practices for their respective sports this fall. That number compares to 730 student-athletes competing at Campbell County throughout the entire school year in 2014-15, Ayers said. The total number of athletes in a calendar year jumped to over 1,000 in 2015-16 and Ayers expects to reach that number again this year between the two high schools.
“From my seat, I’d express appreciation for the leadership in our schools both in athletics and in academic activities,” Ayers said. “But what’s equally important is the community involvement and the people in this county that are continuously working with our kids.”
The school board’s mission when deciding to open Thunder Basin was to provide students with more opportunities to participate in extra curricular activities, sports included. With nearly 500 student-athletes going out for fall sports teams this month, it’s clear the mission has certainly had its desired effect.
With participation and competitiveness starting to equal out between the two schools, year six of Campbell County and Thunder Basin coexisting shows plenty of promise.
And for the approximately 480 student-athletes representing the two schools, this fall season will undoubtedly be one they each remember for a long, long time.
