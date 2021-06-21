The Post 42 American Legion baseball team went into Sunday’s championship game with the momentum of a 5-0 start during the first annual Chris Hodges Memorial Tournament in Jackson.
But after 2-0 lead through three innings against the Kansas Curve in the title game, the Roughriders allowed 11 runs in the last three innings of the game to fall 11-4.
The game ended after six innings because of a time limit, coach Nate Perleberg said.
Gillette was out-hit 10 to 5 in the championship game and totaled three errors defensively. Most of the Curve’s damage came in the top of the fifth inning when Kansas plated six runs.
Brody Richardson gave the Roughriders a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single and Cory Schilling pushed the lead to 2-0 with his own RBI single in the bottom of the third.
Nate Zimmershied took the loss on the mound, throwing 4.1 innings and allowing seven earned runs on eight hits and two home runs. Kaden Race and Joey Sturdevant drove in the other two runs for the Roughriders at the plate.
Path to the title game
The Roughriders started the tournament with a bang, beating Jackson 18-0 on their home field on Wednesday. Gillette scored in all five innings before the game ended by mercy rule.
Brody Richardson led the way with five RBIs on the night. Ten Roughriders drove in at least one run against the Giants.
Richardson also earned the win on the mound, throwing four innings and allowing no runs on four hits while striking out eight.
Gillette moved onto to play Idaho Falls on Thursday, earning its second shutout of the tournament with a 13-0 win. Joey Sturdevant and Zane Eliason led the way at the plate with three RBIs each.
Kaden Race threw a gem on the mound, striking out nine batters and allowing just one hit in four innings of work.
The Roughriders then played Green Canyon of Utah on Thursday, taking a late lead in the bottom of the sixth inning to hold on to a 7-4 win.
James Pelton accounted for two of the runs in the late rally with a clutch triple to drive in two. Jason Fink also had two RBIs in the game.
Nate Zimmerschied earned the win in relief while Aidan Dorr earned the save.
Next came a matchup with Belgrade of Montana on Friday. The Roughriders earned a big 9-2 win to improve to 4-0 in the tournament.
Richardson and Race both homered and combined for five RBIs at the plate. Fink struck out 11 batters in just five innings to earn the win on the mound.
Gillette carried the momentum into Saturday with a 7-4 win over Madison, Idaho. Richardson homered again in the first inning to plate three runs while Race and Mason Drube each drove in one run apiece.
Leigton Holden got the win by allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits while striking out five. Colton Gray threw three innings in relief and allowed no runs on three hits and struck out one.
The runner-up finish in Jackson puts Gillette’s record at 35-16 for the season. The Roughriders will return to the field Tuesday night for a conference doubleheader in Sheridan at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Post 42 will then host eight other teams for the Hladky Memorial Tournament this weekend in Gillette. Teams will travel from Colorado, Washington and North Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.