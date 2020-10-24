Chadron State College senior Dalton Holst led the Eagles to a 41-25 win against South Dakota Mines last weekend.
The fourth-year quarterback completed 19 of 27 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns. Chadron State improved to 1-1 on its condensed six-game season.
“I was just going to a lot of playmaking receivers on the outside,” said Holst, a former Campbell County High School standout. “They did great in space and they’d break a tackle and run for an extra 30 or 40 yards.
“The running game was working and that opened up the passing game. I felt like I didn’t have to do too much honestly.”
The game was the first home game of the season for Holst and his teammate. While attendance was limited due to COVID-19, he said it was a nice experience to get back out in front of home fans and get back to playing football.
“It felt really good coming back home.” Holst said. “It was a cold game but it was nice to see a lot of fans out there in the stands.”
The 2020 season is unlike any other for athletes across the country, but Holst said playing his first home game of the season in the snow was something he’s never experienced, even growing up in Gillette.
“It’s kind of weird playing a snow game as your first game at home. It’s kind of different, but other than that it’s kind of just a normal season for us,” Holst said. “It will be kind of weird playing the same two teams twice so close together.”
The Eagles will rematch South Dakota Mines again in two weeks because of the adjusted COVID-19 schedule.
The Campbell County High School alum has completed 662 passes for 8,628 yards and 72 touchdowns in his career as an Eagle, according to the school. Each of those totals are third on Chadron State’s career passing lists.
Chadron State will play Black Hills State at home at 2 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.